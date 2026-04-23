US Stocks Fall Amidst Iran Tensions and AI Disruption Concerns

US stock markets declined on Thursday as escalating tensions in the Middle East and anxieties about the impact of artificial intelligence on the software sector weighed on investor sentiment. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced losses in choppy trading.

US stocks experienced a decline in volatile trading on Thursday as optimism regarding a swift resolution to tensions in the Middle East diminished. Investors are also carefully analyzing a mixed set of corporate earnings reports, with growing anxieties surrounding potential disruption caused by artificial intelligence within the software industry.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.71 points, or 0.36%, closing at 49,310.32. The S&P 500 lost 29.50 points, or 0.41%, finishing at 7,108.40, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 219.06 points, or 0.89%, to 24,438.50. The market had previously seen gains fueled by hopes for de-escalation in the Iran situation and positive expectations for corporate earnings.

However, this week has witnessed a slowdown in these gains. Reports of Iran tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz, including footage of commandos seizing a cargo ship and demands for the lifting of a US naval blockade, contributed to the negative sentiment. Further exacerbating concerns, reports of air attacks within Iran and the resignation of a key negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, from the Iranian parliament’s negotiating team added to the uncertainty.

Rising oil prices, nearing US$100 a barrel, also fueled fears of increased inflation. While initial jobless claims showed only a marginal increase, the potential economic impact of higher prices due to the ongoing conflict remains a significant risk. S&P Global’s flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index showed improvement, but this was largely attributed to companies building up stock in anticipation of supply disruptions and price increases.

The earnings season has been generally strong, with a high percentage of companies exceeding analyst expectations. However, the software sector faced significant pressure. IBM saw a decline after slower revenue growth, and ServiceNow experienced a substantial drop following quarterly results impacted by delays in Middle Eastern government deals.

These results have reignited concerns about the long-term viability of traditional software business models in the face of rapidly evolving AI technologies, leading to a 5.09% drop in the S&P 500 software and services index – the largest daily percentage decrease since January 29th. Other notable movements included a fall in Tesla shares, a dramatic plunge for Avis Budget, and a significant surge for Texas Instruments. Market breadth was negative, with more stocks declining than advancing.

Trading volume was slightly below the recent average. The overall market mood reflects a cautious approach as investors navigate geopolitical uncertainty and assess the potential impact of AI on various sectors





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