US Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs on AI Optimism Despite Middle East Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at unprecedented levels as investor confidence in AI technology overshadowed worries about conflict in the Middle East. Semiconductor stocks led the rally, with Micron hitting a $1 trillion market cap after a major price target increase. Geopolitical risks from US strikes on Iran were mitigated by hopes for a swift diplomatic resolution, while strong earnings growth forecasts supported the upward momentum.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached unprecedented closing highs on Tuesday, propelled by robust enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence that overshadowed concerns about Middle East peace negotiations, especially after recent US strikes on Iran .

Semiconductor equities, which have been主導 by AI-driven demand, were top performers; Micron Technology surged by 19% and achieved a market capitalization of $1 trillion for the first time after UBS significantly raised its price target from $535 to $1,625. Positive earnings reports and renewed confidence in the AI sector lifted US stocks higher despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions with Iran, shifting investor focus toward initial public offerings of major private AI firms, including SpaceX.

Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management, drew parallels to the late-1990s technology boom, noting that lessons from the subsequent bubble burst might avert a repeat scenario. Comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting a deal with Tehran could materialize within days, alongside reports of Iran seeking the release of $24 billion in frozen funds, offered some reassurance.

Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments, expressed optimism that the conflict could resolve peacefully soon, but emphasized that corporate earnings are projected to grow even amid high inflation, and the economy remains on a growth path, with markets reflecting this underlying strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 118.02 points, or 0.23%, to close at 50,461.68, while the S&P 500 rose 45.65 points, or 0.61%, to 7,519.12 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 312.21 points, or 1.19%, to 26,656.18.

All three indices, along with the Russell 2000, touched intraday record highs, underscoring the rally's vigor. Brent crude futures surged approximately 4% following US strikes on Iran, adding uncertainty about the timeline for a conflict resolution and the reopening of shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. Qualcomm gained nearly 4.5% after a Bloomberg report about a chip supply deal with ByteDance, TikTok's parent, and Marvell Technology ended 6% higher.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index reached an all-time high with a 5.5% gain. With the earnings season nearing its end, first-quarter earnings growth is now anticipated to be 29% year-on-year, up from the 16.1% estimate a month ago, according to LSEG data. Advancing stocks outpaced decliners by a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, which recorded 627 new 52-week highs against 90 new lows; on the Nasdaq, 3,078 stocks rose while 1,785 fell, a 1.72-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 42 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite had 185 new highs and 70 new lows. Trading volume on US exchanges reached 18.85 billion shares, compared to the 20-day average of 18.71 billion





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market AI Semiconductors Micron S&P 500 Nasdaq Iran Oil Prices Earnings Technology Stocks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's economy grows 6% as AI chip demand balances Middle East war falloutDubbed a major electronics hub, Singapore's economy reported a growth of 6% year-on-year in the first quarter as demand for artificial intelligence chips surged, easing concerns over the impact of the Middle East conflict on the global economy. The city-state's trade ministry stated that the growth was driven by strong performance in the wholesale trade, manufacturing, and finance and insurance sectors despite negative effects from oil supplies disruption and rising inflation.

Read more »

Stocks rally, while oil and dollar ease on Middle East peace hopesNikkei surges to a record high as the dollar stumbles and investors move out of safe-haven assets.

Read more »

Dollar wobbles as markets cling to hopes for Middle East peace dealDespite low odds of a US-Iran deal, optimism drives oil below US$100, easing pressure on emerging-market currencies.

Read more »

Ringgit Slides Amid Middle East Tensions and Rising Oil PricesThe Malaysian ringgit weakened to 3.9660/3.9705 against the US dollar after reports of US and Israeli attacks on Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz sparked regional market anxiety and boosted Brent crude to $98.83 a barrel. Analysts said higher oil prices and inflation risks limit the currency's short‑term gains, though it remains one of the region's better performers year‑to‑date.

Read more »