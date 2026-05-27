US Stock Futures Extend Gains on AI Optimism and Cautious Mideast Hope

US stock index futures rose on Wednesday, driven by sustained AI momentum and cautious optimism over US-Iran relations. Strong earnings and a record close for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq supported gains, while investors awaited PCE data for rate clues.

US stock index futures extended their gains on Wednesday, fueled by sustained momentum in artificial intelligence stocks and cautious optimism over potential progress in US-Iran negotiations.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed at record highs on Tuesday, with the latter breaking above 20,000 for the first time, as AI-related shares continued to surge. Micron Technology became the latest chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar market cap club, rallying 5.8% in premarket trading after its earnings beat. Other memory-chip makers like SanDisk, Western Digital, and Seagate Technology also rose between 1.7% and 2.3%, reflecting broad sector strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had lagged, hit its own record high on Friday, completing a sweep of all three major indexes to all-time peaks within a single week. Analysts at UBS noted that while geopolitical risks and elevated bond yields could introduce volatility, strong corporate earnings should underpin further gains over the medium term. They pointed to attractive opportunities across regions, particularly in technology and financials.

At 6:34 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 228 points, or 0.45%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 23 points, or 0.31%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 144 points, or 0.48%. The rally has been powered by a stellar earnings season, with first-quarter profits for S&P 500 companies expected to grow roughly 29% year-over-year. Goldman Sachs raised its year-end 2026 target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 from 7,600, citing robust earnings momentum and a favorable macroeconomic backdrop.

The firm's optimism reflects broad confidence that AI-driven productivity gains will continue to boost corporate margins and revenue growth across sectors. The fragile geopolitical landscape, however, remains a key risk. A ceasefire between the United States and Iran has held in recent weeks, despite a flare-up of tensions near the Strait of Hormuz. The US carried out airstrikes on targets that Iran described as a 'gross violation' of the truce, but both sides have refrained from escalating further.

Investors are watching for any signs that the situation could disrupt oil supplies or destabilize the region. Oil prices have edged lower on hopes of a diplomatic resolution, with Brent crude falling below $80 a barrel.

Meanwhile, bond yields remain elevated, with the 10-year US Treasury yield hovering around 4.5%. The Federal Reserve's next policy move is a critical focus. Markets are pricing in no rate cuts for the remainder of the year, and some traders see a 25-basis-point hike in December. The release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index on Thursday will provide fresh clues on inflation trends.

New Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has signaled a data-dependent approach, and any upside surprise in PCE could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary policy. Elevated yields have historically been a headwind for equities, but so far, strong earnings have offset that pressure. In individual stock moves, Zscaler tumbled 23.9% after the cloud security firm projected fourth-quarter revenue below estimates, citing weaker enterprise spending. The sharp decline dragged down other cybersecurity stocks.

GlobalFoundries fell 6.9% on news that majority owner Mubadala Investment Company plans to sell $1.91 billion worth of shares in an unregistered block trade. US-listed shares of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings slipped 5% after its quarterly revenue missed expectations, reflecting a slowdown in consumer spending in China. On the positive side, Micron's surge epitomized the AI-driven frenzy, as demand for memory chips used in data centers and AI applications continues to outpace supply.

The broader market mood remains buoyant, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) staying below 15, indicating low perceived risk. Investors are also watching upcoming economic data, including durable goods orders and consumer confidence figures, for further validation of the 'soft landing' scenario. As long as earnings hold up and geopolitical tensions don't spiral, the path of least resistance for stocks seems higher, though short-term pullbacks remain a possibility given stretched valuations and elevated yields.

The combination of AI innovation, a resilient economy, and a still-accommodative Fed (relative to past tightening cycles) has created a powerful tailwind for equities in early 2026





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