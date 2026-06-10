US Seizes 13 Domains Linked to Fake Consulting Firms Targeting US Employees for China

Federal authorities announced the seizure of 13 internet domains tied to fake consulting firms designed to recruit current or former US government and military employees to provide information to suspected Chinese agents. These firms target people via job listings for consulting or analyst roles, and then pressure applicants for exclusive or insider information.

WASHINGTON: Federal authorities announced on Wednesday the seizure of 13 internet domains tied to fake consulting firms designed to recruit current or former US government and military employees to provide information to suspected Chinese agents.

These fake firms target people via job listings for consulting or analyst roles, and then pressure applicants for exclusive or insider information, the US justice department said in a statement. The announcement of the domain seizures came a week after the United States, Britain, and the other Five Eyes intelligence alliance countries warned of China aggressively and increasingly using job platforms to target people for information.

Allegations that Chinese intelligence is using phony consultancies to recruit American and other Western officials are not new. Reuters reported in March 2025 that a similar network of fake consulting firms was attempting to enlist federal employees who had been recently fired as part of president Donald Trump’s downsizing and reshaping of the government.

The FBI and the national counterintelligence and security centre published a short film in September 2020 dramatising the case of former CIA officer Kevin Mallory, who in 2019 was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted on charges of conspiring to transmit US defence secrets to China. Mallory had initially been recruited for foreign policy consulting via social media, according to court records, and his story is prominently featured on an FBI website warning of ‘virtual espionage’ using similar tactics





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fake Consulting Firms Fake Job Listings Pressure Applicants For Information Recruit Current Or Former US Government And Mi Suspected Chinese Agents Job Platforms China Aggressively And Increasingly Using Job Kevin Mallory Virtual Espionage Fake Consulting Firms Fake Job Listings Pressure Applicants For Information Recruit Current Or Former US Government And Mi Suspected Chinese Agents Job Platforms China Aggressively And Increasingly Using Job Kevin Mallory Virtual Espionage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Perak ministry seizes 170kg of subsidised cooking oil in raidKUALA LUMPUR: Stocks to watch today include Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd, Gas Malaysia Bhd, Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, Keyfield International Bhd, Rohas Tecnic Bhd, Hextar Capital Bhd, Securemetric Bhd, Sapura Industrial Bhd, Cypark Resources Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd following their latest news.

Read more »

US expands blacklist of Chinese military-linked firms, includes major tech and EV companiesWASHINGTON, June 9 — The United States issued an updated list yesterday of Chinese companies that it believes are aiding the country’s military—including e-commerce giant...

Read more »

Cops detect 41 fraud cases linked to fake BTS ticket salesPolice say victims lost nearly RM96,000 to scams involving claims of special access to tickets.

Read more »

Johor Customs seizes 9.3 million contraband cigs, biggest haul so far this yearVIENTIANE: The Tham Fa Meu cave, a newly opened geological and archaeological heritage site featuring more than 280 prehistoric rock paintings, is expected to strengthen cultural tourism in Khammuan province and shed new light on an ancient human settlement in Laos and the wider South-East Asian region.

Read more »