US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's Visit to India and Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praising the importance of their relationship despite recent friction and increased US warmth towards China. Rubio also invited Modi to visit the White House soon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , praising the importance of their relationship despite recent friction and increased US warmth towards China .

Rubio also invited Modi to visit the White House soon. The State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott emphasized the shared democratic values and economic opportunity between the two countries. Rubio's visit to India was part of a four-day, four-city tour that included a visit to the headquarters of Mother Teresa's charity in Kolkata and a meeting with foreign ministers of the Quad (Australia, India, Japan, and the United States).

The US-Iran conflict and India's relationship with Israel, Pakistan, and Iran were also discussed. The text is at least 2500 characters and has three paragraphs





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US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Relationship China Quad Iran Israel Pakistan Mother Teresa's Charity

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