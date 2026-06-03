US President Trump Says Talks with Iran Are Going 'Very Well'

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran are going very well and could yield results over the coming weekend. His assessment differed sharply from that of Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who said that lines of communication with the US were still open, but no tangible progress had been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran are going very well and could yield results over the coming weekend. His assessment differed sharply from that of Iran 's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, who said that lines of communication with the US were still open, but no tangible progress had been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war.

Trump also said he wants to separate the US-Iran talks from those on the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US president said he had spoken with Hezbollah for the first time ever and that they agreed not to shoot at Israel, with the US also agreeing not to shoot at Hezbollah.

Overnight, the US said it shot down Iranian drones and carried out a strike on an Iranian ground control station, while Tehran's forces launched drones and missiles at several Gulf neighbours. Trump downplayed the exchange of fire, saying that it was a different part of the world and that a ceasefire was when you were shooting in a more moderate manner.

He also said that the US had hit the Iranians hard the night before and the night after, and that he had agreed to this course of action. A ceasefire has been in place between the US and Iran since early April, while one in Lebanon took effect in the middle of that month. Despite this, clashes between the various parties to the conflicts have continued.

The US president's comments came as the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, with several countries in the region involved in the conflict. The US has been trying to negotiate a deal with Iran to end the conflict, but so far, no agreement has been reached. Iran's foreign minister has said that the US is trying to impose its will on Iran, and that the country will not be bullied into a deal.

The situation in the Middle East is complex, with several countries involved in the conflict and multiple factions vying for power. The US has been trying to navigate this complex situation, but so far, it has been unable to achieve a lasting peace. The conflict in the Middle East has been ongoing for several years, with several countries involved and multiple factions vying for power.

The US has been trying to navigate this complex situation, but so far, it has been unable to achieve a lasting peace. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, with several countries in the region involved in the conflict. The US has been trying to negotiate a deal with Iran to end the conflict, but so far, no agreement has been reached.

Iran's foreign minister has said that the US is trying to impose its will on Iran, and that the country will not be bullied into a deal. The situation in the Middle East is complex, with several countries involved in the conflict and multiple factions vying for power. The US has been trying to navigate this complex situation, but so far, it has been unable to achieve a lasting peace





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