US President Trump Rejects Iran's Peace Proposal, Raises the Likelihood of Renewed Conflict in the Middle East

After weeks of negotiations, US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's peace proposal, raising the likelihood of renewed conflict in the Middle East. Iran, in turn, threatened retaliation if the US strikes Iran or allows more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 9) branded Iran's terms for ending the Middle East war 'totally unacceptable,' raising the likelihood of renewed conflict after weeks of negotiations.

Iran had responded to Washington's latest peace proposal earlier in the day, while warning it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes or permit more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump himself provided no details on Tehran's counterproposal, but in a brief post on his Truth Social platform made clear he was rejecting it





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Middle East US-Iran Relations President Trump President Rouhani Peace Proposal Ambassador Roseman Erin M. Rosenbaum Pehpal N. Zalmay Seyed Hasan Firouzabadi Karouhi Moharrami

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