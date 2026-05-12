US President Trump Discusses Iran War with China's Xi Jinping, Hints at Military Option

US President Donald Trump plans to discuss the Iran war with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming summit. Trump insists he doesn't need China's help in ending the conflict but plans to have a 'long talk' about it. He also mentions that China, as a top economic partner of Iran, has been 'relatively good' in handling the situation, despite reports of continued arms sales and sanctioned oil purchases.

US President Donald Trump insists he doesn't need China 's help in ending the war with Iran, but he plans to discuss the matter thoroughly with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their upcoming summit.

Trump also mentions that China, as a top economic partner of Iran and an important diplomatic backer, has been 'relatively good' in handling the situation, despite reports of continued arms sales and sanctioned oil purchases. He reiterates that the US will either make a deal or 'decimate' Iran, implying a military option





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US President Donald Trump China Iran War Xi Jinping Summit Military Option

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