US President Trump Announces Three-Day Ceasefire Between Ukraine and Russia, Highlighting Russia-Ukraine Tensions After Military Parade On Victory Day

US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia starting from Saturday, stating that he hoped it could lead to a long-term deal to end Moscow's war. This request was made directly by Trump, who also mentioned the agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, Russia has previously announced a two-day ceasefire on Saturday, focusing on my May 9 World War II Victory Day. Even though the ceasefire extends for three days, the situation remains tense, with the enemy not reducing the intensity of assault operations.

KYIV: US President Donald Trump announced a three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia starting Saturday, hoping it could lead to a long-term deal to end Moscow's war.

Russia had previously announced a two-day unilateral ceasefire to mark its May 9 World War II Victory Day. Ukraine had offered a truce but this was ignored by Moscow. The truce includes a mutual swap of 1,000 prisoners each. Trump emphasized that Russia and Ukraine agreed to the ceasefire through direct negotiations with leaders of both countries.

Ukrainian officials have stated that they had not received any orders for additional security measures to be taken so far. Despite the ceasefire, the enemy has not reduced the intensity of assault operations. Russia has claimed to have downed more than 400 Ukrainian drones since midnight, with 100 of them targeting Moscow.

Zelensky has hailed a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the Yaroslavl region, while Putin blamed Ukraine for a drone strike on an air navigation centre in Rostov-on-Don, which led to the closure of 13 airports in southern Russia. Talks on ending the conflict have shown little progress, and this situation is described as one of the deadliest in Europe since World War II. A Ukrainian drone killed an elderly couple in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's Kherson region





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Donald Trump Ceasefire Russia-Ukraine Tensions World War II Victory Day

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