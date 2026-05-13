US President Donald Trump's Visit to China: Focus on Trade and Diplomacy

US President Donald Trump embarks on a visit to China, his first trip since 2017. The summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping will involve high-stakes talks and a packed agenda, including a state banquet and tea reception. Top business leaders will accompany Trump to promote collaboration amidst growing trade tensions and economic challenges.

US President Donald Trump's visit to China is significant as he seeks to boost trade relations despite potential frictions with Taiwan and Iran. Ahead of his trip, the White House announced that business leaders, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook, will accompany him to promote collaboration.

The visit comes amidst a delicate time for China's economy, with uncertainties related to domestic spending and a property sector crisis. Additionally, the Iran crisis led to the US Treasury Department sanctioning individuals and entities believed to have facilitated the sale of Iranian oil to China





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US-China Relations Trade Agreements Global Geopolitics Economic Diplomacy China-Global Power Shifts

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