US President Donald Trump's Upcoming State Visit to China

Trump's visit comes amidst heightened bilateral tensions over a range of issues, including trade, technology, and defence. He will engage in trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in South Korea prior to his China trip. The timing intersects with a US-Iran ceasefire and a dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, driving up energy prices and affecting global economic growth. The state visit also coincides with China's position on international issues like the Iran war and US sanctions.

US President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15, marking the first visit to China by an American president in almost nine years.

The state visit comes at a time of heightened bilateral tensions over trade, technology, and defence. The timing intersects with a precarious US-Iran ceasefire and a dual blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, driving up energy prices and weighing on global economic growth. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a welcome ceremony, a bilateral meeting, visit the Temple of Heaven, and host a state banquet.

They will meet again for a tea and working lunch, and the US plans to host Xi for a reciprocal visit later this year





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US President Trump China Visit State Visit Bilateral Tensions Trade Technology Defence Trade Talks In South Korea China-US Relations Iran Ceasefire Dual Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz Energy Prices Global Economic Growth Busan Summit

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