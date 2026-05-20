US President Donald Trump's popularity in GOP drops, but support for handling immigration, Iran conflict high

The Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded that nearly 35% of the US population approved of President Donald Trump's job performance. However, his popularity among Republicans has dropped with 21% now disapproving, compared to 5% just after his return to the White House. Additionally, the majority of Republicans approve of his handling of immigration policy and the success of the operation in Iran. The majority of respondents believe that the US military action was not worth it.

Donald Trump 's presidential approval rating fell to nearly its lowest level since his return to the White House due to a drop in support among Republicans , according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The four-day poll showed that 35% of respondents approved of his job performance, which was down a percentage point from an earlier poll and just above the low-point of his presidency. Some 21% of Republicans now disapprove of his performance, compared to 5% shortly after he took office. Discontent is also spreading within his party, with 79% saying he is doing a good job, down from 82% earlier in the month and 91% at the start of his term.

The president's popularity has suffered as Americans face soaring gasoline prices due to his actions in Iran. However, his handling of immigration policy and his argument that the conflict with Iran was a success continue to enjoy solid support within his party. The majority of respondents believe that the US military action in Iran was not worth it





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump US President Approval Rating Republicans Economic Concerns Gasoline Prices And Social Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Postpones Attack on Iran Amid Negotiations with Tehran, Gulf AlliesUS President Donald Trump postponed a planned military attack on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders, leading to speculation about the current state of peace talks with Iran and the potential for conflict resolution. The postpousement decision suggests that an acceptable deal with Iran is not yet reached, though the Iranian side insists on some key points regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Global stock markets fluctuate, with oil prices rising and US president's Iran attack postponementThe global stock markets were mixed on Monday, with oil prices rising as investors digested shifting developments in the Middle East. US President Donald Trump announced the postponement of a planned attack on Iran at the request of Gulf leaders, following a brief decline in oil prices due to an Iranian media report on American officials agreeing to suspend sanctions against Iranian crude.

Read more »

Asian Shares Wobble, Oil Prices Crash After Trump's Iran Comment and Energy Shortages in HormuzA day after Donald Trump claimed there was a 'very good chance' of a nuclear deal with Iran and paused a planned attack, oil prices plummeted, causing a wobbliness in Asian shares.

Read more »

Asian shares mixed, bonds recover as oil eases on Trump's Iran commentsSINGAPORE: During a police raid, a man was found with 79 sexually explicit videos involving 87 identifiable children, including a little boy, who appeared to be around two years old.

Read more »