US President Donald Trump Reveals Secret Oil Tanker Operations in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has revealed that Washington has been quietly moving at least 87 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz under the cover of darkness, while Iranian forces remained unaware of the operations.

ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump said Washington quietly moved at least 87 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz under the cover of darkness while Iran ian forces remained unaware of the operations, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

US President Donald Trump said Washington quietly moved at least 87 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz under the cover of darkness while Iranian forces remained unaware of the operations, Anadolu Ajansi reported. Trump said the operations were possible because the US military had knocked out Iran's radar and defensive systems earlier in the conflict. For more than a month, he said nobody knew where the oil being transported through the waterway originated.

The remarks come after weeks of disruption to global energy markets following the US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began Feb. 28. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently said that Project Freedom had successfully escorted 125 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, speaking to US Air Force service members ahead of his departure from Joint Base Andrews, Trump said the ships are flowing out of the Hormuz Strait like nobody has ever seen before.

There were a lot of about 700 of them, and they're pouring out. The oil is all over the place, said Trump. Turning to the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Iran, Trump said Iran has 60 days to reach a final agreement. We have an agreement that was signed last night.

Sixty days -- they have to make a deal; otherwise, we will do things that won't make them happy. I don't think it's going to get to that... If we do that, then all of a sudden, you're not going to have the oil flowing out of the strait, he said.

On Wednesday, Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the war between the US, Israel and Iran and halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon





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US President Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran Oil Tankers Project Freedom

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