US President Donald Trump Prepares to Discuss US Arms Sales to Taiwan During China Visit, Seeks to Maintain Stability Between World's Two Largest Economies but Seeks to Prevent a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan

US President Donald Trump is set to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan during his visit to China this week. He sees his chemistry with counterpart Xi Jinping as preventing a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, while also noting the vast distance between the two nations. The US and China have sharply different views on Taiwan, with the US recognising only Beijing but being obligated to provide weapons for Taiwan's defence.

The US recognised only Beijing but was legally required to provide arms to Taiwan , which China claimed as its own. WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday he was ready to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan during his visit this week to Beijing, as he suggested his personal chemistry with counterpart Xi Jinping would prevent a Chinese invasion of the island.

China said it hoped to achieve greater stability between the world's two largest economies during the visit lasting Wednesday through Friday, the first by a US president since Trump went in 2017. President Trump, after referencing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said of Taiwan, 'I don't think it'll happen.

' 'I think we'll be fine. I have a very good relationship with President Xi. He knows I don't want that to happen,' he said. But Trump also noted that the United States was 'very, very far away' compared with China.

Congress backs Taiwan under domestic law is required to provide weapons for the defence of Taiwan, a self-governing democracy which China considers its own





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US President Donald Trump China Taiwan Xi Jinping Trump Visit To Beijing $25 Billion Defence Spending Bill $14 Billion Arms Package For Taiwan China-US Relations Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Arms Sales To Taiwan China-US Trade Discussions

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