US President Donald Trump Predicts Oil Prices Will Fall Once Iran War Ends

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted that his policies were working and that surging inflation was merely temporary due to the US and Israeli war against Iran. He predicted that the conflict would conclude soon and oil prices would drop as soon as it ends.

Donald Trump said the oil prices would fall once the Iran war ends, predicting the conflict would conclude soon. The war on Iran, launched on Feb 28, has engulfed the Middle East in violence, with Tehran 's retaliatory action targeting US regional allies and virtually blocking the key Strait of Hormuz.

The halt in shipping through the waterway, which normally sees about a fifth of global oil and gas traffic, has seen energy prices skyrocket. As of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the US had risen about 51% since the start of the war, according to data from the AAA motor club





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Iran War Oil Prices Inflation Strait Of Hormuz Energy Prices Gasoline Prices US President Donald Trump Middle East War On Iran Tehran US Regional Allies Global Oil And Gas Traffic AAA Motor Club US Federal Reserve Long-Term 2% Target For Inflation Inflation Hit A Recent Peak Of 9.1% In 2022 Americans' Financial Situation Peace Deal With Iran Nuclear Weapon

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