US President Donald Trump Announces Mass Rally in Washington to Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary

US President Donald Trump has announced a mass rally in Washington on June 24 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. The rally will feature US military bands and choruses, as well as 'all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!'.

US President Donald Trump has announced a mass rally in Washington on June 24 to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. Trump stated that he had cancelled planned concerts after several artists pulled out.

The rally will feature US military bands and choruses, as well as 'all of your favorite Hits, PLUS a fine and highly dignified gentleman known as, President DONALD J. TRUMP!

', according to Trump. Trump's announcement comes after he previously suggested holding a rally for his 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) movement. The Republican billionaire has tried to stamp his mark on America's 250th birthday, most notably by staging a mixed martial arts fight in a specially constructed arena on the White House lawn on June 14.

Multiple musical acts, including country singer Martina McBride and glam rocker Bret Michaels, frontman of 1980s band Poison, backed out of a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday due to the event's politicisation. The remaining line-up of musicians, such as Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, has sparked a flood of sarcastic comments on social media. Trump's rally is expected to be a major event on the National Mall, organised by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Washington America's 250Th Anniversary Rally US Military Bands

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Pursues Ambitious Washington Revamp Including US$400 Million BallroomPresident Donald Trump is renovating Washington D.C. with a massive ballroom, a 250-foot arch, and a new promenade at the Lincoln Memorial, drawing criticism over costs and historic preservation.

Read more »

President Trump to Attend NBA Finals at Madison Square GardenUS President Donald Trump will watch the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Monday, with security measures in place due to his presence.

Read more »

Trump Urges Israel to Avoid Retaliation After Iranian Missile Strikes Amid Fragile CeasefireUS President Donald Trump is intervening diplomatically to prevent further escalation between Israel and Iran after Iran launched missile strikes on Israel, its first since an April ceasefire. Trump plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advise against retaliation, citing concerns that it could derail imminent nuclear negotiations with Iran and perpetuate a cycle of conflict. The Iranian attack, deemed a warning by its Revolutionary Guards, followed Israeli strikes on Beirut and threatens the fragile truce that has largely held for 100 days.

Read more »

Trump says Israel-Iran strikes won't derail peace talks, Netanyahu 'doesn't call the shots'US President Donald Trump stated that new strikes between Israel and Iran will not disrupt ongoing peace talks with Tehran. He emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not control the situation, despite Israel launching strikes in Beirut and Iran retaliating with missile attacks. The conflict has caused oil prices to rise over 2%, with Brent crude above $95 a barrel. Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone, while the White House and Netanyahu's office did not immediately comment.

Read more »