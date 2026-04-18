US Navy Highlights Need for Combat Readiness Amidst PLA Exercises and Budget Debates

Vice Chief of Naval Operations James Kilby emphasized the critical need for combat-ready naval forces in the Indo-Pacific, citing the People's Liberation Army's recent aggressive maneuvers near Taiwan. The discussion unfolded during a congressional hearing on US military readiness, where generals also acknowledged widespread shortages in spare parts and maintenance. The hearing coincided with Congress's upcoming debate on a record-breaking defense budget request for fiscal year 2027, while also noting China's significant military modernization and growing space-based threats.

The People's Liberation Army's aggressive maneuvers, including invasion rehearsals and live-fire exercises near Taiwan and throughout the Indo-Pacific region, underscore the critical need for combat-ready naval forces, according to James Kilby, vice chief of Naval Operations.

He reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to collaborating and sharing the burden with its global allies and partners to deter, and if necessary, decisively counter any threats to regional peace and stability.

Kilby's statements were delivered on Wednesday during a hearing before the House Armed Services Subcommittee, where he addressed the US military's combat readiness for the upcoming fiscal year.

Generals from across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Space Force concurrently acknowledged significant challenges facing US military assets, citing widespread shortages of spare parts, restricted access to essential maintenance, and insufficient industrial production capacity.

These critical issues, compounded by the assertive actions of China, which Washington perceives as a major geopolitical rival, in the Indo-Pacific, were repeatedly highlighted by both lawmakers and military leaders throughout the day's proceedings.

The discussion took place as Congress prepared to debate the record-breaking US$1.5 trillion defense budget request for fiscal year 2027, commencing October 1st.

While presidential budget requests are often characterized as aspirational rather than definitive, with Congress retaining the ultimate authority over financial allocations, they nonetheless serve as a crucial indicator of the executive branch's strategic priorities.

This heightened focus on military readiness also coincided with a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, with a second round of diplomatic talks anticipated imminently.

China maintains its claim over Taiwan, viewing it as an integral part of its territory, and has consistently refused to rule out the use of force to achieve reunification.

The majority of nations, including the United States, do not formally recognize Taiwan as an independent sovereign state. Nevertheless, Washington strongly opposes any attempt by Beijing to forcibly annex the island and remains steadfast in its commitment to supplying Taiwan with defensive weaponry.

Despite the change in leadership in Taiwan in 2024, the PLA has intensified its pressure on the island, conducting numerous large-scale military exercises in its vicinity.

The US military is committed to preserving peace in the Indo-Pacific but is prepared to engage in conflict should deterrence fail. This commitment extends to actively deterring aggression and contributing to a denial defense strategy along the First Island Chain.

Kilby explicitly addressed China's rapid military expansion over the past two decades, noting its substantial build-up, modernization of capabilities, and significant improvements in proficiency across all domains of warfare.

He informed the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness that the PLA's evolving joint capabilities and operational concepts are actively enhancing China's maritime power, enabling it to rival and challenge American naval dominance.

Furthermore, Shawn Bratton, Vice Chief of Space Operations, warned that China is actively developing space control weapons designed to imperil US satellites and the vital services they provide to the Joint Force.

Bratton emphasized that China is diligently constructing its space architecture to enable the People's Liberation Army to effectively track, target, and strike US Joint Forces operating on Earth. He concluded that the escalating threat posed by China necessitates rigorous training against such adversaries to ensure continued readiness.

China has been actively developing and deploying a diverse array of counterspace capabilities, including anti-satellite missiles, as part of its strategy to potentially disrupt or neutralize adversaries' space-based assets in a regional conflict





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Navy PLA Exercises Taiwan Indo-Pacific Combat Readiness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Students Achieve Historic Success at Elite Global UniversitiesA growing number of Malaysian students are securing coveted places at top-tier universities like Oxford, Cambridge, and the Ivy League. This remarkable trend highlights the increasing academic prowess of Malaysian talent and the supportive educational environments fostering their ambition. Institutions such as Sunway College are playing a pivotal role, equipping students with the necessary skills, intellectual curiosity, and character to excel in highly competitive international admissions processes. Examples of outstanding achievements, including multiple Oxbridge offers and a rare Harvard acceptance with significant financial aid, underscore the growing confidence and capability of Malaysian youth on the global academic stage.

Read more »

Actor Sabri Yunus Stresses Need for Sharia Compliance in Islamic ArtVeteran actor and theatre activist Sabri Yunus asserts that all artistic works, particularly those presented within Muslim communities, must adhere to religious laws and boundaries. While acknowledging that art is often considered free, he emphasizes that Islam imposes limitations on this freedom. He draws a distinction between Western artistic approaches, which he notes can be detached from societal sensitivities, and Islamic perspectives that prioritize religious guidelines. Sabri advocates for an educational approach over punitive measures when addressing artists, especially university students, to foster awareness and prevent future transgressions. His comments come in response to a recent controversial theatre performance by a local university that included an intimate scene.

Read more »

Strait of Malacca: US Military Access, Indonesian Pushback, and Global Trade ImplicationsA recent US proposal for expanded military overflight access through Indonesian airspace, potentially impacting the critical Strait of Malacca, has sparked debate. While Indonesia has reportedly resisted blanket access, the situation highlights the strategic importance of the strait for global trade, oil shipments, and regional security, particularly for countries like India and Malaysia.

Read more »

Viral Photo Highlights Dangerous Motorcyclist Placement on Second LinkA photograph of a motorcyclist dangerously positioned between a trailer truck and a bridge barrier on the Second Link has ignited conversations about road safety, particularly in the aftermath of a recent fatal accident involving a motorcyclist.

Read more »

Malaysia Explores Strategic Petroleum Reserves Amidst Global Energy ConcernsMalaysia is investigating the establishment of strategic petroleum reserves as a key strategy for long-term energy security. This initiative is driven by recent global supply disruptions and the nation's increasing reliance on imported petroleum products. Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah confirmed the government is assessing this proposal, acknowledging the need for enhanced preparedness following events like the Strait of Hormuz closure. The reopening of the vital oil trade route is not expected to immediately stabilize prices due to refinery damage, with a recovery period of four to six months anticipated. Malaysia's shift from a net oil exporter to importer, driven by declining domestic production and rising consumption, highlights its vulnerability to external shocks. The government is therefore prioritizing long-term measures such as reserves and supply diversification. This focus on energy security complements positive economic projections, with Malaysia's economy expected to grow by 5.3% in Q1 2026, fostering investor confidence.

Read more »

US Highlights UN Budget Cuts Amidst Criticism of Agency EffectivenessThe US envoy to the UN touted significant budget cuts and job reductions at the multilateral agency, framing them as efficiency gains. However, this was met with criticism regarding the UN's perceived failures in resolving the Ukraine conflict, stemming the Iran war, and countering China's influence. While defending US President Trump's approach to diplomacy, US officials emphasized a selective approach to UN agency support, prioritizing those deemed effective and deeming others a 'lost cause'. Democrats on a Senate committee expressed support for streamlining UN waste but opposed the Trump administration's 'America alone' foreign policy, with one senator highlighting the negative impact of unilateral tariffs on allies.

Read more »