US Markets Surge as Geopolitical Tensions Ease and SpaceX Prepares for Historic IPO

American stock indexes saw significant gains following President Trump's decision to halt military action against Iran and anticipation surrounding the largest initial public offering in US history by SpaceX.

US equities witnessed a powerful rally on Thursday, with the major benchmarks extending their gains in a day marked by significant geopolitical shifts and corporate anticipation.

The primary driver for this optimism was the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the cancellation of planned military strikes against Iran. This sudden pivot toward diplomacy provided a necessary relief valve for investors who had been bracing for an escalation in the Middle East. Trump suggested that a comprehensive peace agreement could be reached as early as the coming weekend, an outcome that would potentially restore stability to shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

This critical waterway is a linchpin for global energy supplies, and any prospect of its reopening serves to dampen fears of an oil price shock. Consequently, the three major indexes recorded their most substantial daily percentage increases since the temporary ceasefire established on April 8, marking a decisive rebound from the previous session's volatility. The atmosphere on Wall Street was further electrified by the imminent market debut of Elon Musk's SpaceX.

In what is being hailed as the most significant initial public offering in the history of the United States, SpaceX priced its shares at 135 US dollars. The company successfully raised a staggering 75 billion US dollars through the sale of over 555 million shares, resulting in a corporate valuation of approximately 1.77 trillion US dollars.

This valuation places the spacecraft manufacturer among the most valuable entities globally, reflecting the market's immense faith in Musk's vision for interplanetary travel and satellite internet. Market analysts, including Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments, noted that while the pricing represents the first critical step, the true test will be how the broader market digests the news once trading begins on the Nasdaq.

Investors are being cautioned to consider their long-term timeframes rather than reacting to initial volatility, as the scale of this IPO is unprecedented in both volume and valuation. Beyond geopolitical and IPO news, sector-specific movements provided further insight into current market sentiment. Chipmaker shares led the charge, pushing the S&P 500 higher as the PHLX Semiconductor index surged by 7.9 percent.

This rally was viewed by some experts, such as Robert Phipps of Per Stirling Capital Management, as a technical correction, suggesting that stocks had become oversold after a period of rapid decline. However, the day was not without its losers; Oracle shares tumbled by 8.5 percent after the company revealed capital spending projections for fiscal 2027 that far exceeded Wall Street's expectations.

Adding to the complexity of the economic landscape, new data revealed that US producer prices rose more than expected in May, marking the largest annual increase in over three years. This trend of rising wholesale prices continues to feed inflation worries, which may complicate the Federal Reserve's strategy.

With unemployment claims seeing a marginal increase and the Fed expected to keep rates steady next week, the market remains on edge, pricing in at least one additional rate hike before the end of the year to keep inflation in check





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Stock Market Spacex IPO Geopolitics Iran Federal Reserve

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musk’s xAI, SpaceX hit with class action over data center ‘nuisance’When emergencies strike, every second counts, and knowing how to respond can save lives. IHH Healthcare Malaysia's 24/7 A&E teams deliver expert care, supported by advanced facilities and rapid response systems, when it matters most.

Read more »

At Musk’s Starbase, the rise of SpaceX brings fortunes and fracturesThe pope had a brief private meeting with the Puerto Rican singer at Madrid's Bernabeu stadium on Monday evening as both were touring Spain.

Read more »

Franklin Templeton to participate in SpaceX IPO, CEO Johnson tells CNBCThe actress was in town for the reopening of the Loke Thye Kee Heritage Hotel on June 9.

Read more »

Musk to speak at chip tool giant ASML event ahead of SpaceX IPOISKANDAR PUTERI: The Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) has the potential to surpass its RM2 billion investment target this year, following the positive response received since its introduction.

Read more »