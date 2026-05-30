US Launches Investigation into Vietnam's Intellectual Property Practices Amid Trade Tensions

The Trump administration has opened an inquiry into Vietnam's intellectual property protections, citing persistent enforcement failures that harm US innovators. The probe could lead to new tariffs, echoing similar actions taken against China. Vietnam, already negotiating a trade deal with the US, faces scrutiny over gaps between its modernized IP laws and on-the-ground implementation, including widespread counterfeiting and online piracy.

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Friday initiated an investigation into Vietnam's intellectual property practices, potentially leading to new tariffs or other trade measures. This move follows the USTR 's designation of Vietnam as a priority country on April 30 due to persistent failures in IP protection and enforcement.

Vietnam's government has urged for an objective assessment of its efforts, while the USTR emphasizes that infringement continues to harm US innovators. Legal experts note Vietnam's regulatory progress but highlight implementation gaps, including uneven enforcement and weak penalties. The investigation echoes the Section 301 approach used against China and comes amid existing trade tensions, including previous tariff impositions and ongoing negotiations for a trade agreement. A public comment period is open through July 2.

In the latest development, the US Trade Representative's office formally opened a Section 301 investigation targeting Vietnam's intellectual property regime. The decision stems from longstanding concerns about the effectiveness of Vietnam's IP enforcement mechanisms, which the USTR claims undermine the competitive edge of American businesses and creators. While Vietnam has undertaken reforms over the years, US officials argue that tangible results remain elusive.

The probe could result in punitive tariffs or other trade remedies, reminiscent of the sweeping measures imposed on China during Trump's first term. This action also arrives against the backdrop of a complex bilateral trade relationship, where Vietnam both relies on the US as its largest export market and faces periodic tariff threats. Observers point to a disconnect between Vietnam's legislative advancements and practical enforcement.

Although the country has modernized its IP laws, implementation remains inconsistent, and penalties often fail to deter violations. The availability of counterfeit goods in markets like Hanoi and persistent online piracy illustrate ongoing challenges. These issues have previously triggered US trade actions, including a temporary 46% tariff hike last year. With negotiations for a broader trade agreement already underway, the new investigation adds pressure on Vietnam to accelerate IP reforms or risk further economic repercussions.

The USTR's notice in the Federal Register invites public input until July 2, setting the stage for a potentially contentious process





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