US Judge Orders Restoration of Monuments Addressing Slavery and Racism

A federal judge has ruled that the US government must reinstate monuments, plaques, and memorials that address slavery, racism, and discrimination, finding that efforts to remove or alter them constitute an unacceptable rewriting of history.

A federal judge has issued an interim injunction requiring the US government to reverse modifications to monuments, memorials, and plaques that address slavery, racism, and discrimination within national parks and public spaces.

US District Judge Angel Kelley, based in Boston, stated that the government's actions constitute an attempt to rewrite the nation's history. The order specifically targets the National Park Service, which manages public monuments, though a final ruling is still pending.

The controversy stems from a directive issued by former President Donald Trump in March of the previous year, instructing the Department of the Interior to review all memorials, plaques, statues, and similar items to determine whether they cast US history in a negative light. Trump argued that there was a widespread effort to portray the country's past as racist and oppressive, and that exhibitions, monuments, or inscriptions reflecting such narratives should be altered or removed.

This policy led to the removal of commemorative plaques addressing slavery across the country, including at George Washington's former residence in Philadelphia. Following a lawsuit by the city, those plaques were reinstalled.

Additionally, references to climate change, which Trump does not consider a threat, were also removed from many displays. Judge Kelley emphasized that the US must present the full history of the country, especially during the 250th anniversary of its independence. She noted that the facts in question are undisputed and that the government is attempting to downplay them. The lawsuit was filed by several organizations dedicated to history, nature conservation, and science.

The judge ordered that all monuments removed under the executive order be restored and any alterations undone, giving the government 21 days to comply-until a few days before Independence Day on July 4





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Federal Judge Monuments Slavery Racism National Park Service Donald Trump Executive Order History Plaintiffs Injunction

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