US, Iran Tensions Escalate as Explosions Reported in South of Country Near Strait of Hormuz

The news text discusses the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with explosions reported in the south of Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, where US forces had already bombarded air defence, radar, and other sites on Tuesday. Iran's military command stated that it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and the strait is now 'completely closed to all types of vessel'.

Iran ian media reported explosions across the country's south near the Strait of Hormuz, the same area where US forces had already bombarded air defence, radar and other sites on Tuesday.

Iran's military command said it will target any ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, after it struck two vessels attempting to pass through the strategic waterway. The United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran yesterday, with President Donald Trump vowing to 'hit them hard' after accusing Tehran's negotiators of 'playing us for suckers'.

The Khatam al-Anbiya command said today that any vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will be targeted, adding that the strait is now 'completely closed to all types of vessel'





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Iran US Tensions Strait Of Hormuz Explosions Bombardment

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