US-Iran tensions escalate around Strait of Hormuz as war drags on, while China visit looms for Trump

Following US-Israeli airstrikes across Iran, Tehran has largely blocked non-Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has sought Iran's response to its latest proposal to end the war's stalemate, while EU countries aim to bridge differences with Washington. Crises in the strait have worsened energy markets and pose a threat to the global economy.

Tehran has largely blocked non- Iran ian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following US- Israel i airstrikes across Iran . A state of relative calm prevailed around the strait on Saturday, as Washington waited for Iran 's response to its latest proposals to end more than two months of fighting and begin peace talks.

The US imposed a blockade on Iranian vessels last month, but a CIA assessment indicated Iran would not suffer severe economic pressure from a US blockade for about another four months. Clashes extended beyond the waterway, with the UAE saying its air defences engaged with two ballistic missiles and three drones from Iran on Friday.

The US pursues diplomacy, steps up sanctions, and deploys a warship to the Middle East in preparation for a multinational mission to ensure safe transit through the strait once the situation stabilises. Despite limited international support, the US has found little support in the conflict, with European countries working to bridge differences with Washington and sharing the aim of stopping Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

On Friday, the US Treasury announced sanctions against 10 individuals and companies for aiding efforts by Iran's military to secure weapons and raw materials used to build Tehran's Shahed drones. Recent days have seen the biggest flare-ups in fighting in and around the strait since a ceasefire began a month ago, with mounting pressure to draw a line under the war.

The US state secretary, Marco Rubio, said on Friday that Washington expected a response within hours from Iran to its latest proposal to formally end the war before talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear programme





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