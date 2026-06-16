US-Iran Deal Opens Strait of Hormuz, Oil Prices Slide; Regional Economic Updates

A breakthrough US-Iran agreement to end hostilities is set to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, easing oil supply concerns and triggering a drop in crude prices. While tankers slowly resume movement, full traffic restoration depends on mine clearance. Meanwhile, KPJ Healthcare targets Southeast Asian health tourism leadership and the Philippines re-enters bond markets.

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that ships carrying oil are beginning to move out of the Strait of Hormuz following an agreement between the US and Iran to end the war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who mediated the talks, confirmed the deal includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon. The agreement is expected to reopen the critical waterway, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

However, shipping experts note that full resumption of traffic may be delayed by weeks as vessels await reassurance on safety, including clearance of mines. The US military has been conducting secretive ship-to-ship oil transfers using drones and helicopters to maintain some export flows during the blockade.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell sharply. Brent crude dropped to $81.47 per barrel, a three-month low, and US West Texas Intermediate fell to $78.86. Analysts cite the prospect of resumed Hormuz flows combined with already weak physical demand, especially from China where imports slumped 29% in May. Goldman Sachs revised its price forecasts lower, assuming Gulf exports return to pre-war levels by late July.

A new round of US-Iran talks is scheduled for Friday in Switzerland to finalize a permanent deal, while an interim arrangement is expected to extend a ceasefire for 60 days. In other regional news, KPJ Healthcare reported solid growth for FY2025 and announced plans to expand into health tourism, aiming to become a leader in Southeast Asia. Separately, the Philippines returned to the global bond market as oil price pressures eased





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Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices US Iran Agreement Trump Shehbaz Sharif Health Tourism KPJ Healthcare Philippines Bonds Southeast Asia Oil Demand China Imports

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