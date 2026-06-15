US-Iran Deal Grants Toll‑Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz, Sets Stage for Comprehensive Negotiations

A newly signed U.S.-Iran accord removes tolls on the Strait of Hormuz and establishes a 60‑day timetable for deeper talks on nuclear issues, reconstruction aid, and sanctions relief. The agreement marks a significant step toward easing regional tensions and stabilizing global oil flows.

On Monday Washington officials announced that vessels will be able to transit the Strait of Hormuz without tolls as a result of a peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran.

The accord was signed electronically by President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, signalling a renewed effort to ease tensions that have long plagued the region. Trump's desire to sign the deal himself was noted by one source, who said the former president wanted to demonstrate his commitment to resolving the dispute. The agreement activates a 60‑day window during which the United States and Iran will work to finalize a comprehensive peace settlement.

Key topics include Iran's nuclear programme, the release of frozen funds, and de‑mining of the Strait's shipping lanes. Technical negotiations, led by Vance, are scheduled to begin this week. The official signing ceremony is expected to take place in Geneva on Friday and will be attended by Vance, Trump's son‑in‑law Jared Kushner and Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff.

The release of a US$300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran was mentioned as part of the deal, but officials stressed that any disbursement would be "tied to performance.

" A senior member of the Trump administration emphasized that Tehran must honour its commitments before receiving economic benefits. In contrast, the Iranian foreign ministry clarified that the agreement would allow the country to charge maritime service fees on ships passing through the Strait, rather than impose direct tolls. The wording has caused some confusion, as the U.S. officials indicated that the final text would be published within 24-48 hours following the signing.

Oil market analysts noted that the reopening of the Strait, a critical chokepoint through which a large portion of the world's crude passes, was a top priority due to the economic shock created by earlier shortages. Vance told CNBC that the U.S. and Iran had agreed that the channel would operate on a toll‑free basis for the long term, a commitment that will be refined during the technical talks.

Trump described the bottleneck as "completely open" from Friday and added that ongoing efforts were aimed at ensuring the area was free of mines. The deal also touches upon Iran's access to its frozen assets and the potential lifting of international sanctions.

However, officials stressed that no frozen funds have yet been released by the United States or any other country. The U.S. government has repeatedly highlighted that any future sanctions relief would be linked to measurable progress. In a sharp rebuke of former mediator Oman-located on the opposite side of the Strait-Trump warned that the nation was unreliable and potentially acting in Iran's interest, a statement that reflects growing tensions with key regional partners.

The United States continues to push for a comprehensive resolution that addresses both security and economic concerns. The success of the forthcoming talks will hinge on the ability of both sides to negotiate a framework that ensures transparency, stability, and gradual relief from sanctions while safeguarding their respective national interests. The international community watches closely as the talks unfold, hopeful that this agreement could set the stage for a new era of cooperation in the Persian Gulf





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Iran‑US Relations Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Negotiations Reconstruction Fund Sanctions Relief

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