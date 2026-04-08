US, Iran Announce Two-Week Ceasefire, Averting Immediate War

A fragile truce has been reached between the United States and Iran, temporarily suspending military action after weeks of escalating conflict. The agreement, mediated by Pakistan, involves the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and offers a window for potential long-term negotiations.

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, averting a potential full-scale military conflict as President Donald Trump 's deadline to attack Iran expired. The truce, announced late yesterday, comes after a month of intense attacks by the US and Israel on Iran ian infrastructure. As part of the agreement, Iran has committed to temporarily reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil trade that it had previously closed in response to the ongoing conflict.

The ceasefire was brokered after Trump spoke with Pakistan's leaders, who requested he hold off on the planned attacks. The situation was tense and full of risks. \Before the ceasefire, the situation had escalated dramatically, with Trump setting a hard deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. He threatened to target vital infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, a move that drew international condemnation and concerns of war crimes. The rhetoric used was extreme, raising concerns of potential genocide. Following the agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's commitment to cease its defensive operations was contingent on the US halting its attacks. Trump indicated that negotiations for a long-term agreement with Iran were underway, with Iran submitting a 10-point plan. However, the details of Iran's plan, which included lifting sanctions and securing its dominion over the Strait of Hormuz, hinted at the complexities of reaching a lasting resolution. The announcement of the ceasefire had an immediate impact on the global economy, as the price of oil fell sharply, relieving some of the pressure on American consumers. \Before the ceasefire, Israel, a key ally of the United States, had been heavily involved in the conflict, targeting infrastructure within Iran. Attacks on bridges and railways were confirmed, which led to casualties and damage. Even before the deadline, strikes took place across the country. There was a rare statement of regret from the Israeli military after it acknowledged damage to a synagogue in Tehran during an attack targeting a senior Iranian commander. The attacks on infrastructure within Iran had led to widespread fear and uncertainty among the Iranian population. The role of Pakistan in mediating the ceasefire was significant. Pakistan's Prime Minister publicly encouraged Trump to postpone the attacks. The ceasefire provides an opportunity for diplomatic solutions, leaving in place the existing political structure in Iran despite the previous goals of toppling it. The conflict had begun on February 28th. The US and Israel had earlier stated that the military action was aimed at degrading Iran's military capacity





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