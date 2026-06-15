US Government Orders Anthropic to Suspend Access to Top-Tier AI Models for Foreign Nationals

The US government has ordered the AI firm Anthropic to suspend access to its top-tier models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. The move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at regulating the development and use of advanced AI models.

Senior technical staff at the AI firm Anthropic are scheduled to meet with officials at the US Department of Commerce in Washington on Monday, after the US government ordered the company to suspend access to its top-tier models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic's technical staff have met with officials virtually every day since the Trump administration contacted the company on Friday. The Trump administration ordered Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether inside or outside the US, from using its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the company said in a blog post on Friday. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to the models globally.

The government told the company it believes there is a method of bypassing, or jailbreaking, a safeguard that would prevent Fable 5 from being used in identifying software vulnerabilities, Anthropic said in its post. The bypass found only minor security flaws that other publicly available models can also find, the company said.

The US government's move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at regulating the development and use of advanced AI models, which have raised concerns about their potential impact on national security and the economy. The US government has been increasingly scrutinizing the activities of AI firms, particularly those with ties to foreign governments or entities, and has taken steps to restrict their access to sensitive technologies.

Anthropic's models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, are considered to be among the most advanced AI models in the world, and are used for a range of applications, including software development and cybersecurity. The US government's decision to restrict access to these models is likely to have significant implications for the development of AI technology, and may set a precedent for other countries to follow.

The meeting between Anthropic's technical staff and officials at the Commerce Department is expected to be an important step in determining the future of AI regulation in the US. The outcome of the meeting will likely have far-reaching consequences for the development of AI technology and its potential impact on national security and the economy.

The US government's move is a significant development in the ongoing debate about the regulation of AI technology, and is likely to have significant implications for the future of AI development and use. The US government's decision to restrict access to Anthropic's models is a sign that it is taking a more active role in regulating the development and use of advanced AI models, and may set a precedent for other countries to follow.

The meeting between Anthropic's technical staff and officials at the Commerce Department is expected to be an important step in determining the future of AI regulation in the US, and will likely have far-reaching consequences for the development of AI technology and its potential impact on national security and the economy





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