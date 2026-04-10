US Futures Mixed as Investors Weigh Inflation Data, Middle East Tensions

US stock futures show a mixed picture as investors anticipate a key inflation report and monitor geopolitical developments surrounding an uneasy truce in the Middle East. Concerns over the sustainability of the US-Iran ceasefire and potential inflationary pressures are influencing market sentiment.

US stock index futures were showing mixed signals on Friday morning as investors closely monitored both economic data releases and the evolving geopolitical landscape surrounding the recent US-Iran ceasefire. The markets were awaiting a crucial inflation report, alongside developments in the Middle East, where the uneasy truce between the US and Iran was showing signs of strain.

The announcement of a two-week ceasefire earlier in the week had initially boosted Wall Street, with the S&P 500 on track for its biggest weekly gains since November and the Dow Jones Industrial Average poised for its strongest performance since June. However, the gains were tempered by concerns over the sustainability of the ceasefire and the potential impact of rising inflation on future monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve. \The primary focus of the day was the release of the March consumer price index (CPI), scheduled for 8:30 am, which was expected to shed light on how elevated energy prices, partially influenced by the Iran conflict, were impacting the world's largest economy. Economists polled by Reuters were anticipating a significant increase in consumer prices, projecting the CPI to reach 3.3% annually. This potential rise in inflation could further dampen expectations for monetary easing from the Fed this year. Money market participants had significantly adjusted their expectations, with many no longer pricing in any interest rate reductions until 2026. Prior to the conflict, expectations had been for two rate cuts. Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management, however, expressed continued optimism, suggesting that the central bank was still likely to cut rates later this year. They anticipated cooling core inflation in the coming months, attributing this to the fading effects of tariffs and a potential increase in the unemployment rate due to decreasing labor demand, which they believed would strengthen the case for rate cuts. Market sentiment was clearly sensitive to the geopolitical situation, with ongoing tensions and accusations of ceasefire violations creating uncertainty. The Strait of Hormuz remained largely closed, increasing market vulnerability to headline developments. \In premarket trading, the Dow E-minis were slightly down, while S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis showed slight gains, reflecting the mixed sentiment. The developments in the Middle East, with the ceasefire between the US and Iran showing signs of strain, were being closely watched. The first round of talks was scheduled for Saturday, creating uncertainty among investors. Despite the initial boost from the ceasefire announcement, anxieties lingered as both sides accused each other of violating the agreement. Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, commented on the uncertainty, stating that investors might be hesitant and tempted to hedge their bets ahead of the weekend as they await clarity on the path towards lasting peace. Adding to the day's events, a preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for April was also due after markets opened, offering further insight into consumer confidence. Furthermore, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker, saw an increase of 2.1% in premarket trading after reporting first-quarter revenue that surpassed market expectations. These mixed signals demonstrated the complex interplay of economic indicators, geopolitical events, and corporate performance in shaping market behavior





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