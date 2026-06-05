US Futures Dip as Chip Stocks Cool Ahead of Jobs Data

US stock index futures fell on Friday as semiconductor stocks, which had led a recent rally, declined ahead of the crucial May employment report. The data is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's policy path, with economists forecasting a slowdown in hiring but a still-resilient labor market. Geopolitical tensions and analyst warnings about crowded AI/semiconductor positions contributed to investor caution. Early trading showed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq heading toward weekly losses, while the Dow was set to rise for a third week. Major corporate moves included a sharp drop for Lululemon after a profit warning and a gain for Cooper Companies on strong results.

US stock index futures experienced a downturn on Friday, led by a pullback in chipmaker stocks after a significant rally. Investors adopted a cautious stance as they awaited the May employment report, a key indicator that could influence the Federal Reserve 's future monetary policy decisions.

The semiconductor sector was the primary drag on the market. Nvidia, the largest company by market capitalization, saw a 1.5% decline in premarket trading. Other major chipmakers, including Intel, Micron, AMD, and Broadcom, faced steeper losses, dropping between 2% and 3.8%. This sector had been central to Wall Street's recovery from lows in March to recent record highs, bolstered by a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East and robust corporate earnings.

However, analyst sentiment is shifting. Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at Barclays, noted that momentum in artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks is becoming precarious due to crowded investor positioning, upcoming liquidity events from large initial public offerings, and growing policy risks. The economic focus turned to the upcoming nonfarm payrolls data from the US Labor Department, scheduled for release at 8:30 AM.

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast an increase of 85,000 jobs for May, down from 115,000 in April, indicating a slowing but still stable labor market. Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, emphasized that as long as employment remains resilient, the Federal Reserve's primary concern will remain elevated inflation, which has been pushed higher by recent energy price shocks.

This data arrives ahead of the first policy meeting chaired by Kevin Warsh, who steps into the role as the central bank navigates an environment of stubborn inflation, partly fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a labor market showing signs of softening with increased layoffs and slower hiring. Financial markets are currently pricing in a hold on interest rates well into the next year. Geopolitical developments added to the market's cautious tone.

Hezbollah rejected a new ceasefire proposal for Lebanon, while Israel announced its intention to maintain troop positions, undermining President Donald Trump's efforts to broker an end to the conflict and move toward negotiations with Iran. In response to the heightened uncertainty and after a strong recent performance, Citi announced it was reducing its equity exposure.

The bank had previously adopted a bullish stance following the Middle East ceasefire in April but now cites rising inflation risks and dangerous market positioning, although it maintains a constructive long-term outlook on US equities supported by AI-driven earnings growth. In the early morning trade, Dow E-minis were up 116 points, or 0.22%, while S&P 500 E-minis fell 26 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis dropped 250.25 points, or 0.82%.

If these losses persist, the S&P 500 would record its first weekly decline since April. The Nasdaq, heavily weighted toward technology stocks, is also poised for a slight weekly loss, whereas the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for a third consecutive weekly gain.

In corporate news, S&P Global confirmed it will not alter the eligibility criteria for its major indices, effectively ruling out a rapid inclusion of Elon Musk's SpaceX in the S&P 500, which would have been the largest IPO ever. Lululemon Athletica shares plunged nearly 12% after the company lowered its annual profit forecast and projected second-quarter earnings below Wall Street expectations. In contrast, Cooper Companies rose 4.8% following a second-quarter results beat





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