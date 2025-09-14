US Firms Make £1.25 Billion Investments in Britain Ahead of Trump's Visit

Major US financial firms, including Bank of America, PayPal, and Citigroup, are investing over £1.25 billion in Britain, creating 1,800 jobs and strengthening transatlantic financial ties. This investment comes ahead of President Donald Trump's state visit to Britain.

The British government announced over £1.25 billion (US$1.69 billion) in fresh investments from major US financial firms, including PayPal, Bank of America, Citigroup, and S&P Global, ahead of a state visit by President Donald Trump . This investment is expected to create 1,800 jobs across London, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Manchester, deepening transatlantic financial ties, according to the Department for Business and Trade.

Bank of America will launch its first operation in Northern Ireland, creating up to 1,000 jobs in Belfast. Citigroup plans to invest £1.1 billion across its UK operations, including a further commitment to growing its presence in Northern Ireland. S&P Global will invest over £4 million in Manchester, supporting 200 permanent roles, while BlackRock is expected to allocate £7 billion to the UK market next year and has opened a new office in Edinburgh, nearly doubling its local workforce. 'These investments reflect the strength of our enduring 'golden corridor' with one of our closest trading partners,' said Britain's trade minister, Peter Kyle. Finance minister Rachel Reeves said the investments would 'kickstart the growth that is essential to putting money in working people's pockets across every part of the UK.' The government said the deals align with £20 billion in trade between Britain and the US. Also on Saturday, the British Embassy in Washington said the countries were planning to sign a technology agreement in the coming days to bolster collaboration between their trillion-dollar tech sectors. Trump is to fly to Britain on Tuesday for his second state visit, which is expected to last three days





