US-Facilitated Talks Extend Ceasefire for 45 Days, Work Towards Lasting Peace in Israel-Lebanon Dispute

The text highlights the agreement between Israel and Lebanon to extend the ceasefire by 45 days, facilitated by the US. It also covers the aims and concerns of both parties, such as Lebanon's desire to halt hostilities and Israel's insistence on Hezbollah disarmament.

WASHINGTON: Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 45-day extension of a ceasefire that has reduced tensions between the two countries following an intense conflict. The cessation of hostilities was extended due to productive talks facilitated by the US, with the aim of facilitating a lasting peace agreement.

Lebanon aims to end hostilities, while Israel insists that Hezbollah disarm as part of any broader peace agreement. The talks, which have involved security and military officials, have provided breathing space for citizens and institutions in the region. Both Israel and Lebanon have expressed hope for a successful outcome, and the US is facilitating discussions between the two countries





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Peace & Security Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Extension Productive Talks Donald Trump Hezbollah US Disarmament Breathing Space Security Track Political Track

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