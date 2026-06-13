US Dominates Paraguay 4-1 in World Cup Opener; Alfaro Calls It a Painful Lesson

The United States secured a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D match, with Paraguay's coach Gustavo Alfaro admitting his side was outclassed tactically, technically, and physically in their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

The United States delivered a commanding performance in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in Group D at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood , California.

This match marked Paraguay's return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence, but their comeback was met with a stern test against the co-hosts. The U.S. team dominated from the outset, showcasing superior pace, intensity, and tactical execution that overwhelmed the South American side. Paraguay struggled to respond to the relentless pressure, and the hosts exposed defensive frailties across the pitch to secure an emphatic victory.

Paraguay's coach, Gustavo Alfaro, did not shy away from the disappointment, calling the defeat a "very painful lesson.

" He acknowledged that his players were outclassed in every aspect: tactically, technically, and physically. "At a World Cup you have to leave emotions to one side," Alfaro said in the post-match press conference. "What matters are decision-making, concentration and the details. " He praised the United States for their absolute clarity and justice in winning, stating they surpassed Paraguay in all dimensions of the game.

The result served as a harsh reality check, highlighting the gap that exists between Paraguay and the world's elite teams. Alfaro emphasized that defensive organization, determination, and effort alone are insufficient at this level.

"There are things we still need to incorporate and understand are essential if we want to move forward in this competition," he noted. Despite the heavy loss, he remained focused on qualification, arguing that points, not goal difference, would determine Paraguay's fate.

"We have to focus on getting the points we need to qualify," he insisted. "Today the World Cup started. It didn't end today.

" Alfaro vowed that his team would continue fighting until the very last minute, keeping their qualification hopes alive as they look to rebound in their remaining group matches





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FIFA World Cup 2026 United States Paraguay Gustavo Alfaro Group D Soccer Inglewood

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