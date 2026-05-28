US DoJ Seizes New York Luxury Apartment Linked to 1MDB Scandal, Anwar Highlights Importance of Reading

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize a luxury apartment in New York purchased using funds allegedly tied to Jho Low's personal assistant. Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the importance of reading in shaping a more mature and broad-minded society.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize a luxury apartment in New York purchased using funds allegedly tied to Jho Low 's personal assistant.

The development comes as the DoJ continues to pursue assets linked to the 1MDB scandal. Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasized the importance of reading in shaping a more mature and broad-minded society. In a Facebook post, Anwar highlighted the benefits of reading, stating that it teaches individuals to be more patient in thought, more mature in judgment, and less susceptible to short-lived sensationalism.

He also announced plans to launch the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL), a testament to his continued support for the culture of knowledge and reading. Anwar took the opportunity during the Aidiladha holiday to read several of his favourite books, reflecting on the increasingly challenging times.

He shared a video reciting poetry from 'Dari Derita Bangsa', which touched on his struggle and imprisonment in 1999, as well as the resilience of his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, during the Reformasi era. The 43rd PBAKL 2026 is set to take place from May 29 to June 7 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur





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US Doj 1MDB Scandal Jho Low Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair

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