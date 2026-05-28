US DoJ moves to seize luxury apartment bought with alleged 1MDB funds, while a delivery man in Kuala Lumpur pleads not guilty to a charge of criminal intimidation

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize a luxury apartment in New York that was allegedly purchased using funds tied to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal. In a separate incident, a delivery man in Kuala Lumpur pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates' Court to a charge of criminal intimidation against a hair salon assistant.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has moved to seize a luxury apartment in New York that was allegedly purchased using funds tied to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The apartment was bought by A. Vinodvarma, 36, who is accused of committing a crime of criminal intimidation against Ashha Begum, 24, at Taman Bamboo, Off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 6.20pm on May 22. Vinodvarma pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates' Court in Kuala Lumpur to a charge of criminal intimidation. He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court did not offer bail to the accused, as the offence falls under the non-bailable category. However, Vinodvarma's lawyer, Erickka Farrise Amir, sought bail, saying that her client is the family's breadwinner and poses no flight risk. Vinodvarma's lawyer also stated that her client is single and cares for his elderly and infirm parents.

The Magistrate then allowed him to be released on bail of RM4,000 with two sureties, along with an additional condition that he must report to the nearest police station once a month. The accused was also ordered not to interfere with the prosecution's witnesses or the victim until the case is concluded. Case mention was set for June 30.

Meanwhile, a delivery man in Kuala Lumpur pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates' Court to a charge of criminal intimidation against a hair salon assistant. Vinodvarma, 36, is accused of committing the act against Ashha Begum, 24, at Taman Bamboo, Off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 6.20pm on May 22. He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court did not offer bail to the accused, as the offence falls under the non-bailable category. However, Vinodvarma's lawyer, Erickka Farrise Amir, sought bail, saying that her client is the family's breadwinner and poses no flight risk. Vinodvarma's lawyer also stated that her client is single and cares for his elderly and infirm parents.

The Magistrate then allowed him to be released on bail of RM4,000 with two sureties, along with an additional condition that he must report to the nearest police station once a month. The accused was also ordered not to interfere with the prosecution's witnesses or the victim until the case is concluded. Case mention was set for June 30.

In a separate incident, a delivery man in Kuala Lumpur pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates' Court to a charge of criminal intimidation against a hair salon assistant. Vinodvarma, 36, is accused of committing the act against Ashha Begum, 24, at Taman Bamboo, Off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 6.20pm on May 22. He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court did not offer bail to the accused, as the offence falls under the non-bailable category. However, Vinodvarma's lawyer, Erickka Farrise Amir, sought bail, saying that her client is the family's breadwinner and poses no flight risk. Vinodvarma's lawyer also stated that her client is single and cares for his elderly and infirm parents.

The Magistrate then allowed him to be released on bail of RM4,000 with two sureties, along with an additional condition that he must report to the nearest police station once a month. The accused was also ordered not to interfere with the prosecution's witnesses or the victim until the case is concluded. Case mention was set for June 30





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US Doj 1MDB Scandal Luxury Apartment Criminal Intimidation Kuala Lumpur Magistrates' Court

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