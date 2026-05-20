US Doctor with Ebola Admitted to German Isolation Ward After Congo Outbreak

A US medical missionary infected with Ebola while working in the Democratic Republic of Congo's deadly outbreak has been flown to Germany for treatment amidst an international health emergency.

The US doctor Peter Stafford, who contracted Ebola while treating patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrived in Germany early Wednesday for specialized treatment.

After the US requested Germany’s assistance, Stafford landed in Berlin where he was immediately transported to a high-security isolation ward at the Charite hospital. Wearing a full protective suit, he was escorted by medical personnel in similar gear before being taken to the facility for treatment. Reports indicate that Stafford worked as a missionary doctor at Nyankunde Hospital since 2023, where he was exposed to the virus while treating Ebola patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the current outbreak in the DRC, which has already claimed over 130 lives, an international public health emergency. The 45-year-old doctor was flown to Berlin alongside six other individuals, believed to include his wife Rebekah, who is also a doctor, and their four children. German authorities have not confirmed whether Stafford’s family—currently asymptomatic—or other medical staff involved will also be treated in Germany.

The CDC stated earlier this week that the American tested positive after exposure related to his work in the outbreak zone. The Charite hospital is one of Europe’s most advanced facilities for treating high-consequence infectious diseases, capable of handling such high-risk cases securely





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Ebola Congolese Outbreak Isolation Ward Charite Hospital Medical Missionary

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