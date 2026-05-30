US Defence Secretary Hails Asian Partners for Boosting Security Spending

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth commended Malaysia and the regional bloc for taking proactive steps to reduce tensions and support diplomacy at the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. He also mentioned that the US has observed its partners in South-East Asia stepping up efforts to strengthen regional defence capabilities.

Increased risk of haze in Singapore from June to October due to El Nino, Indian Ocean Dipole, but the article does not discuss haze in Singapore.

Instead, it talks about the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's speech at the 23rd IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. Hegseth commended Malaysia and the regional bloc for taking proactive steps to reduce tensions and support diplomacy. He also mentioned that the US has observed its partners in South-East Asia stepping up efforts to strengthen regional defence capabilities. Singapore has invested heavily in its military and serves as a vital hub for US logistics activities and rotational deployments.

Indonesia is modernising its armed forces and expanding military exercises with the US, thereby strengthening interoperability and regional stability. Thailand is deepening military cooperation with the US to enhance interoperability and develop necessary readiness





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Defence US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Malaysia Asean Regional Defence South-East Asia

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