US Cricket Star Saurabh Netravalkar Eyes Olympic Glory

Saurabh Netravalkar, a software engineer, played a key part in the US cricket team's finest moment when they stunned Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He is now keen to prove himself on an even bigger stage when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in two years' time.

Saurabh Netravalkar , a software engineer, played a key part in the US cricket team's finest moment when they stunned Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup .

He is now keen to prove himself on an even bigger stage when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in two years' time. Netravalkar thought he was done with cricket after leaving India to study in the United States in 2015. He gradually resumed playing on a recreational level before entering club cricket and debuted for the US in 2019. For years, his work colleagues had no idea he was travelling around the country on the weekends to play in tournaments.

The fast bowler's life story, and the famous victory he led the US team to in their maiden Twenty20 World Cup campaign, have inspired a documentary set to be aired by Willow TV this month. The documentary chronicles Netravalkar's journey in the fields of tech and cricket, the highlight being the 'Super Over' where his tight bowling led the US to a landmark victory against former champions Pakistan.

Climactic moments in the match are shown in parallel with key events in Netravalkar's life, recreating his memories through animation. Netravalkar, 34, has now set his sights on becoming an Olympian when cricket returns to the Games at LA 2028. The International Cricket Council is yet to announce the qualification format but it is expected to pick one team from each continent, while the US may get a place as hosts.

Netravalkar finds a way to juggle his work with matches, practice sessions and international tours. He says his IT background helps him on the pitch. Cricket is more physically intensive, but at an elite level it's more of a mental sport, and the analytical skills and the algorithmic thinking skills that he gets at his IT job, that helps him prepare better as a cricketer





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