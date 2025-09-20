US Companies Urgently Advise Foreign Workers to Stay or Return Amidst New Visa Fee

Major US companies like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft are advising their foreign employees to stay in or urgently return to the United States following the imposition of a new US$100,000 fee on H1B visas. This change has sparked concerns about the cost and practicality of re-entry for foreign workers, prompting immediate action from these companies.

WASHINGTON: Major American corporations are taking swift action and advising their foreign employees to remain within the United States, or return as quickly as possible, following the implementation of a significant new fee on visas for skilled foreign workers by President Donald Trump.

This directive, reported by the German Press Agency (dpa) citing media reports, reflects a growing concern within the business community regarding the financial implications of the new policy and its potential impact on their ability to hire and retain international talent. The urgency of the situation is underscored by internal communications and employee reports from prominent tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, alongside financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, which have already begun implementing measures to mitigate the effects of the fee. For employees currently overseas, the message is clear: return to the United States immediately to avoid potential complications and increased costs associated with re-entry. This proactive stance highlights the significant impact the new visa fee is expected to have on these businesses, forcing them to reassess their international hiring strategies and potentially limit their ability to compete effectively in the global market for skilled labor. The suddenness of the policy change, and its substantial financial burden, has created a wave of uncertainty and prompted immediate adjustments across various sectors, demonstrating the interconnectedness of international labor markets and the vulnerability of companies to shifts in immigration policies. The companies' swift response serves as a clear indication of the severity of the situation and the potential disruptions to their operations that the new visa fee poses.\The primary cause for alarm stems from the recently announced US$100,000 annual fee imposed on H1B visas. This represents a dramatic increase from the previous cost, which primarily consisted of processing fees that were typically a few thousand US dollars. The magnitude of the increase has prompted serious concern among businesses reliant on skilled foreign workers, particularly those in the technology and financial sectors. According to Business Insider, internal communications from Amazon explicitly instructed staff unable to return to the US within a 24-hour timeframe to remain where they were until further notice, illustrating the immediate and decisive action being taken to safeguard employees and protect the companies' interests. This measure is a direct response to the fear that re-entry for employees holding H1B visas could become prohibitively expensive or even practically impossible, especially if a foreign employee were to leave the US for a period of time. The companies’ concern extends beyond the direct cost of the fee, encompassing a broader range of potential challenges, including potential delays in the visa application process, increased scrutiny from immigration authorities, and the risk of a decreased talent pool. The New York Times, citing government data from June, reported that Amazon had over 10,000 individuals working in the US under H1B visas, while Microsoft and Meta had a substantial number as well, making the financial implications and operational challenges of the fee quite significant. This scale of reliance on the H1B program demonstrates the potential ramifications of the new fee on the US economy.\The ramifications of the new fee extend beyond the immediate financial burden. US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick offered insight into the potential consequences, stating that the change would likely render it economically unfeasible for companies to bring in less experienced employees for training purposes. The underlying implication is that companies will have to make tough decisions about whether a potential employee, particularly those with lower experience levels, justifies the additional $100,000 fee payable to the government. This shift in the financial landscape has the potential to reshape hiring practices, with companies likely to prioritize hiring experienced employees. This in turn could lead to a reduction in the training opportunities for entry-level positions and potentially affect the overall composition of the workforce within various sectors. The concern over the new policy has also permeated across the US workforce as companies would have to make decisions about whether a job candidate is valuable enough to pay an additional US$100,000 to the government, meaning more firms would hire US workers. Furthermore, there is a growing sense of uncertainty in the job market among skilled foreign workers and potentially limit their ability to find employment within the United States. The immediate response from prominent corporations reflects the deep anxieties surrounding the future of the H1B visa program and the potential impact on the U.S. economy. This is the start of a more complex issue, and with the new policies coming into effect, the business is expected to respond quickly, taking a proactive approach to navigate the uncertain conditions that have arisen





