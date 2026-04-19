US Citizen Abdulhakim Idris Detained and Deported from Malaysia Amid Allegations of Beijing Pressure

Abdulhakim Idris, a US citizen and executive director of the Center for Uyghur Studies, was detained and deported from Malaysia upon arrival, with advocacy groups claiming the action resulted from pressure from Beijing. Idris was held for 21 hours without adequate food or water before being deported, raising concerns about transnational repression and the safety of advocates operating abroad.

Abdulhakim Idris , a US citizen and executive director of the Washington-based Center for Uyghur Studies, faced detention and deportation from Malaysia on March 30. His intended visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) was to mark the launch of the Malay-language edition of his book and to engage with civil society groups. However, he was intercepted at immigration, with allegations that officers confiscated his passport and held him in a detention facility for 21 hours.

During this period, he reportedly received only one small meal and a single bottle of water. Subsequently, four police officers escorted him onto a deportation flight bound for the United States. No official reason for his denial of entry was provided by Malaysian authorities. Advocacy groups, citing Idris’s Malaysian partner, claim that the decision to deny him entry was a direct consequence of pressure exerted by Beijing. They further assert that Idris possessed a valid US passport, and that there was no legal justification under Malaysian law to refuse his entry. These assertions, however, remain unverified by independent sources. The timing of this incident is considered highly significant by the advocacy groups. Just two days prior to Idris’s arrival in Malaysia, his organization published a report detailing China’s influence campaigns throughout Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on Malaysia’s economic reliance on China. These groups contend that Idris’s deportation is not an isolated event but rather part of a broader pattern of transnational repression. Freedom House, another Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization, has documented that Uyghur individuals are disproportionately affected by physical transnational repression, accounting for over 20 percent of all recorded cases globally since 2014. For Idris, the implications are deeply personal. He is married to Rushan Abbas, the founder of the Campaign for Uyghurs, and has had 24 family members missing since 2017. Tragically, he learned of his father's death in Hotan in January 2023, a full seven months after the event, from an anonymous source. Numerous organizations have urged the U.S. government to take action, expressing concern that the deportation of an American citizen could establish a perilous precedent for advocates, journalists, and researchers operating internationally. A U.S. citizen, detained for almost a day and subsequently deported due to pressure from Beijing, exemplifies a concerning trend. This is not mere conjecture; it is a documented reality. Uyghur scholar Abdulhakim Idris was detained upon arrival in Malaysia in March 2026, held for approximately 21 hours with minimal sustenance, and his passport was confiscated before his forced departure. The details of this event have been circulated through platforms such as Twitter by accounts like UnveiledChina. The deportation is particularly noteworthy considering Idris’s established connections with Malaysia. He has a history of visits to the country, maintaining consistent engagement with Malaysian civil society organizations, and had previously met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. As recently as January 2025, when Malaysia held the ASEAN chairmanship, Idris had publicly appealed to the country to intervene in the deportation of Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, highlighting Malaysia’s unique moral standing on the issue. His arrival in Malaysia was not as a stranger; he was a recognized figure within the country's advocacy circles. Therefore, the fact that Malaysia was the nation responsible for his detention and deportation, according to advocates, makes the incident even more poignant. The Malaysian government has yet to issue a public statement regarding the matter. Previous reports from TRP have highlighted Malaysia's leadership challenges concerning the Uyghur crisis in Thailand, and the warnings issued by Malaysian NGOs regarding the fate of Uyghur refugees from Thailand. Furthermore, Malaysian and Uyghur activists have previously called for action against Islamophobia at the United Nations. This news draws upon information from Freedom House, the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, and the Uyghur Academy International





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