US Announces Hormuz Blockade After Failed Iran Talks, Raising War Fears

Following the breakdown of peace talks in Pakistan, the US Navy will blockade the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions with Iran. The talks failed over Iran's nuclear program, threatening the existing ceasefire and raising concerns about further conflict.

ISLAMABAD: President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US Navy would immediately commence a blockade to halt all ship traffic entering or exiting the Strait of Hormuz. This decision followed the breakdown of US- Iran peace talks in Pakistan, which concluded without a formal agreement. Trump's stated objective was to assert strategic control over the crucial waterway, responsible for transporting a significant 20% of the world's oil supply prior to the outbreak of the war.

He aimed to undermine Iran's primary source of economic influence within the conflict. Trump declared, 'I have instructed the Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.' This announcement was made on Sunday, April 12th. Furthermore, Trump indicated the US was prepared to 'finish up' Iran at the 'appropriate moment,' emphasizing that Tehran's nuclear ambitions were the core issue hindering the resolution of the war. The face-to-face negotiations, which extended for 21 hours, ultimately collapsed earlier on Sunday, casting doubt on the already fragile two-week ceasefire. US officials attributed the failure of the talks to Iran's unwillingness to commit to abandoning its pursuit of nuclear weapons, while Iranian officials countered by blaming the US for the impasse, without specifying the exact points of contention. Pakistani mediators urged both parties to preserve the ceasefire. Both sides maintained that their positions were unambiguous, placing the onus on the other, which highlighted the lack of progress throughout the discussions. Vice President JD Vance stated after the talks, 'We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.' Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament who led the Iranian delegation, asserted that it was time for the United States to 'decide whether it can gain our trust or not.' He did not explicitly address the fundamental disagreements in his social media posts, although Iranian officials had previously indicated that the talks foundered on two or three key issues, citing US overreach as the primary cause. Iran has consistently denied any intention of developing nuclear weapons while asserting its right to a civilian nuclear program. It has previously provided 'affirmative commitments' in writing, including those within the framework of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Experts suggest that its existing stockpile of enriched uranium, although not weapons-grade, is only a short technical step away from becoming such. \Since the US and Israel initiated the war on February 28th, the conflict has resulted in at least 3,000 fatalities in Iran, 2,020 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states. It has also inflicted significant and lasting damage to infrastructure across half a dozen Middle Eastern countries. Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz has largely isolated the Persian Gulf and its oil and gas exports from the global economy, leading to a surge in energy prices. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that his country would attempt to facilitate new dialogue between Iran and the US in the coming days. The deadlock, coupled with Vance's ultimatum that Iran must end its nuclear program, mirrored the earlier nuclear talks held in Switzerland in February. While Trump has maintained that the subsequent war was intended to compel Iran's leaders to abandon their nuclear ambitions, the positions of both sides appeared unchanged despite six weeks of fighting. The US and Iran entered the talks with starkly contrasting proposals and diverging perspectives on their respective leverage to achieve a resolution to the war. Before the negotiations even commenced, the ceasefire was already threatened by significant disagreements, and Israel's continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran's 10-point proposal presented before the talks called for a guaranteed end to the war and sought control over the Strait of Hormuz. It included a cessation of hostilities against Iran's 'regional allies,' specifically requesting an end to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah. Pakistani officials informed The Associated Press in March that the US 15-point proposal incorporated monitoring mechanisms and a rollback of Iran's nuclear program. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they revealed that it also addressed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. \During the talks, the US military confirmed that two destroyers had transited the crucial waterway, marking the first such passage since the war began, ahead of mine-clearing operations. However, Iranian state media reported a denial from the country's joint military command. 'We’re sweeping the strait. Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me,' Trump said as talks extended into early Sunday morning. The impasse raises new uncertainties regarding the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. Israel has persisted with strikes since the ceasefire was declared, arguing that the agreement did not apply to its actions there. Iran and Pakistan have contested this interpretation. Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon are now expected to commence on Tuesday in Washington, according to the office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, following Israel's surprising authorization of talks despite the absence of official diplomatic relations between the two countries. The situation remains highly volatile, and the future of the region hangs in the balance





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