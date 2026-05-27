US and Thailand in Talks for Long-Term LNG Supply Amid Middle East Conflict

The United States and Thailand are negotiating long-term LNG supply deals, accelerating after Iran conflict damaged Qatar's export capacity. The talks involve Venture Global and PTT PCL, with contracts potentially lasting 15 years or more, as Thailand diversifies energy sources.

The United States and Thailand are currently engaged in negotiations for new long-term supplies of US-produced liquefied natural gas, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

These talks have accelerated following the US-Israeli-led strikes on Iran that resulted in damage to LNG production facilities in key exporter Qatar. The discussions focus on a binding long-term agreement between Venture Global, a US LNG exporter, and Thailand's state-controlled energy company PTT PCL. The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, did not disclose the volumes or duration of the potential contracts, but such deals typically span 15 years or more.

This development comes after a joint statement in October last year from the administration of President Donald Trump and Thailand, indicating that Thai companies would purchase approximately US$5.4 billion annually in US energy products, including LNG, crude oil, and ethane. The recent conflict has significantly impacted global LNG supply. On February 28, the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran, which retaliated with strikes on Qatar's LNG infrastructure at Ras Laffan.

The attacks destroyed 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity, equivalent to 12.8 million metric tonnes per year. Qatar, the world's second-largest LNG exporter after the US, now faces repairs that could take between three and five years, according to QatarEnergy's CEO and state minister for energy affairs. In response, Asian customers have increasingly turned to US suppliers. Cheniere Energy, the largest US LNG exporter, reported in March that Asian customers have requested more LNG due to the conflict.

The company is working to accelerate the completion of two liquefaction trains at its Corpus Christi, Texas plant. Thailand, as Southeast Asia's largest LNG importer, has been actively diversifying its energy supply as it moves away from coal for electricity generation. In January, French utility Engie signed a 15-year deal to supply LNG to power plants owned by Thai company Gulf Development PCL.

Additionally, PTT last year signed an agreement with Glenfarne's Alaska LNG project to procure two million metric tonnes of LNG per year over 20 years. However, no final investment decisions have been made on the Alaska project, which would require a 1,300-kilometer pipeline to transport gas from northern Alaska to Asian customers. The ongoing negotiations with Venture Global underscore Thailand's strategic shift towards securing reliable and diverse energy sources amidst global geopolitical tensions that threaten traditional supply routes.

The potential LNG deal between Venture Global and PTT highlights the broader trend of increasing US LNG exports to Asia, driven by both economic and geopolitical factors. As the US ramps up its LNG production capacity, it is poised to play a crucial role in meeting Asia's growing energy demands. The impact of the Iran conflict on Qatar's LNG output has created a supply gap that US exporters are eager to fill.

Venture Global has declined to comment on the negotiations, and PTT has not yet responded to requests for comment. The outcome of these talks could have significant implications for global energy markets and the energy security of Thailand and the region. The acceleration of these discussions reflects the shifting dynamics in global energy trade, where geopolitical events can rapidly alter supply chains and create opportunities for new partnerships.

For Thailand, securing long-term LNG supplies is critical to support its economic growth and environmental goals, as the country aims to reduce its reliance on coal and increase the share of natural gas in its power generation mix. The United States, with its abundant shale gas resources and expanding liquefaction capacity, is well-positioned to become a key supplier to Thailand and other Asian nations seeking stable and diversified energy sources





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