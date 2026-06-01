US and Iran Trade Isolated Strikes Amid Stalled Cease‑Fire Talks

The United States and Iran have exchanged limited attacks since an early‑April cease‑fire, while diplomatic negotiations remain deadlocked and regional tensions rise.

The United States and Iran have been trading isolated strikes since a fragile cease‑fire went into effect in early April, as diplomatic talks aimed at ending the three‑month‑old conflict continue to stall.

Over the weekend American forces hit a cluster of Iranian military installations along the Gulf coast, a move Washington said was a direct response to what it described as "aggressive Iranian actions," including the downing of a U.S. MQ‑1 drone operating over international waters. The U.S. Central Command posted on its X account that fighter jets quickly neutralised Iranian air‑defence sites, a ground control station and two one‑way attack drones that it said posed a clear threat to commercial shipping transiting the region.

The statement stressed that U.S. forces would keep protecting American assets and interests while the cease‑fire holds, even as the broader diplomatic process drags on. In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday that it had struck a U.S. air base in the Gulf region, though it did not disclose which installation was targeted.

The announcement followed reports from Kuwait's state news agency KUNA that air‑defence units at a major U.S. base in the country had intercepted missile and drone attacks, triggering sirens across the nation. Neither side provided casualty figures, but the exchange underscores the precarious nature of the cease‑fire, which has been punctuated by similar back‑and‑forth attacks, including a comparable episode last Thursday that both sides described in virtually identical terms.

The wider war, launched jointly by the United States and Israel on 28 February, has already claimed thousands of lives, most of them in Iran and Lebanon, and has inflicted a sharp blow to the global economy by driving up energy prices after Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump, who has been largely silent on the latest flare‑up, used a late‑night social‑media post to repeat his unverified claim that Iran "really wants to make a deal," while castigating critics he labelled "seemingly unpatriotic Republicans" for their negative commentary on the peace effort.

The president faces mounting pressure to reopen the Hormuz shipping lane and ease gasoline prices ahead of the November congressional elections, even as he must balance the expectations of hard‑line Iran hawks within his own party who oppose any perceived concession to Tehran. Oil markets reflected the ongoing uncertainty, with Asian crude prices climbing roughly two percent on Monday as traders grew uneasy over the lack of concrete progress in the negotiations.

Trump has repeatedly framed his involvement in the war as a measure to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, a claim Tehran denies, insisting it has no intention to develop such a capability. Beyond the nuclear question, the United States and Iran remain at odds over a host of issues, including Tehran's demand for the lifting of sanctions and the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian oil revenues held in foreign banks.

The regional dimension of the conflict continues to expand. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he had ordered additional troops to move deeper into Lebanon in the ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, the Iranian‑backed militant group that has been engaged in regular clashes along the Israeli‑Lebanese border. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu, proposing a "gradual de‑escalation" plan that aims to curb hostilities while diplomatic channels remain open.

Iran, for its part, has blamed Israeli attacks in Lebanon for further delaying any U.S.-led peace settlement, adding another layer of complexity to an already tangled diplomatic puzzle





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