US and Iran Nearing Potential Deal to End Conflict; Allies to Discuss Strait of Hormuz Reopening

President Trump signals optimism about a deal with Iran, while US allies convene to address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Key sticking points include Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, with back-channel diplomacy showing progress.

President Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that a potential deal to resolve the conflict with Iran could be imminent, though the precise timeline remains uncertain. This development coincided with US allies preparing on Friday to convene and discuss the crucial step of reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Trump stated that a two-week ceasefire, slated to conclude next week, could be extended, but expressed his belief that such an extension would likely not be necessary, given Tehran's apparent desire to reach an agreement. He remarked to reporters that he felt they were very close to finalizing a deal with Iran, and suggested that if an accord was successfully negotiated and signed in Islamabad, Pakistan, he might attend the ceremony. However, sources within Iran conveyed to Reuters that certain unresolved issues still needed to be addressed before a preliminary agreement could be achieved.

In Islamabad, the city that hosted the prior weekend's negotiations, a visible military presence was observed along the main thoroughfares leading into the capital on Friday. Despite this, the roads remained open, and the Pakistani government had not issued any directives for businesses to close, as had occurred before the previous round of talks.

The conflict, initiated by a US-Israeli offensive against Iran on February 28, has resulted in thousands of fatalities and significant regional instability. A critical consequence of this war has been the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is transported, thereby posing a threat of an unprecedented oil shock. The International Monetary Fund recently revised downward its global growth projections, issuing a stark warning that the global economy is at risk of entering a recession if the conflict persists.

France and Britain are scheduled to co-chair a meeting on Friday, bringing together around 40 nations. The objective of this gathering is to signal to the United States that key allies are prepared to assist in re-establishing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, contingent upon the cessation of hostilities. President Trump had previously urged other nations to participate in the conflict and had voiced criticism towards NATO allies for their perceived lack of involvement.

An advisory note circulated to invited countries outlines the meeting's aim: to affirm unequivocal diplomatic backing for unrestricted freedom of passage through the waterway and to emphasize the importance of adherence to international law. Iran has, for the most part, restricted passage through the strait to its own vessels, while the US has, in the current week, implemented a blockade on ships entering or departing Iranian ports.

Since the commencement of hostilities, only a minimal number of vessels have managed to transit the strait, a stark contrast to the average of over 130 vessels per day recorded prior to the conflict. The prevailing optimism regarding the potential for a swift resolution has contributed to a robust performance in stock markets this week, with global indices hovering near record highs on Friday. Concurrently, benchmark oil prices have remained below the $100 per barrel mark.

A Pakistani official involved in the mediation efforts between the US and Iran revealed on Friday that progress is being made through back-channel diplomacy. This source indicated that an upcoming meeting between the two parties could lead to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, paving the way for a comprehensive agreement within a 60-day timeframe. The source, speaking anonymously, stated that both sides are in agreement in principle, with technical details to be ironed out later.

A significant point of contention has been Iran's nuclear program. During the talks held last weekend, the US proposed a 20-year moratorium on all Iranian nuclear activities. Sources familiar with the proposals indicated that Tehran countered with a proposed suspension period of three to five years. Iran has insisted on the lifting of international sanctions imposed upon it, while the US has pressed for the removal of any highly enriched uranium from Iran.

Two Iranian sources have suggested that there are indications of a potential compromise regarding the highly enriched uranium stockpile, with Tehran reportedly considering the export of a portion of it. President Trump told reporters outside the White House on Thursday that Iran had agreed to return nuclear material, a claim that was subsequently disputed by Iran's state media outlet Mizan on Friday, underscoring the persistent differences.

Mizan, citing sources, stated that no negotiations concerning the transfer of Iran's highly enriched uranium to the United States had ever occurred, and consequently, no agreement exists on this matter. In parallel, a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, intended to halt the fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah, appeared to be largely holding on Friday. This occurred despite some reports from the Lebanese Army alleging violations by Israel.

Pakistan, acting as a mediator, had asserted on Thursday that a parallel ceasefire in Lebanon would be an indispensable element of any discussions aimed at resolving the conflict in Iran. The conflict in Lebanon had been reignited on March 2 when Hezbollah initiated attacks on northern Israel in support of Tehran, prompting an Israeli offensive that authorities claim has resulted in the deaths of 2,000 individuals. The Israeli military offered no immediate comment on the reported ceasefire violations on Friday.





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