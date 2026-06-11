US and Iran Exchange Military Strikes After Apache Helicopter Downed in Strait of Hormuz

A fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran collapses as both nations engage in missile strikes following the downing of a US Apache helicopter near Oman.

The volatile geopolitical climate in the Middle East reached a critical boiling point this week as the United States and Iran engaged in a series of reciprocal military strikes.

The escalation was triggered by the downing of an American AH-64 Apache attack helicopter while it was conducting patrol operations over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. According to military reports, the Apache aircraft came into contact with an Iranian drone before crashing off the coast of Oman. In a notable first for the US military, the crew members were rescued using a 7.3-metre sea drone known as a Saronic Corsair.

This unmanned vessel facilitated the rescue of the two pilots, who were then transferred to a secondary location at sea for extraction by a helicopter. Following the incident, President Donald Trump characterized the event as a hostile act and vowed a swift response, leading the US Central Command to launch what they termed self-defence strikes.

These operations involved US Air Force and Navy fighter jets deploying precision-guided munitions to dismantle Iranian air-defence systems, surveillance radar sites, and ground-control stations situated near the Strait of Hormuz, framing the action as a proportional response to unjustified aggression. In a swift retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched missile attacks targeting key US-linked installations in the region. Tehran specifically targeted a major US naval base in Bahrain and the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

The Iranian military claimed that their missiles successfully struck four primary targets at the Jordanian base, including command-and-control systems and facilities designed to support the advanced US F-35 stealth fighter aircraft. However, Jordan's military reported that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralized five incoming missiles. While debris from these interceptions fell within Jordanian territory, no injuries or material damages were reported.

Simultaneously, the Kuwaiti army activated its air defence systems to engage hostile aerial targets, issuing safety warnings to its citizenry. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet, also reported that its defences had successfully repelled the Iranian onslaught. These coordinated strikes highlight the precarious nature of security in the Persian Gulf and the high risk of miscalculation between the two powers.

This surge in hostilities has severely jeopardized a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since April 8, as both nations attempted to negotiate a comprehensive end to the conflict. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing military operations conducted by Israel against Iran's proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

Despite the current volatility, President Trump has expressed optimism that a diplomatic resolution is near, driven largely by the desire to stabilize global energy prices and reduce the cost of fuel for American consumers. Trump suggested that a deal is in the final stages, which would ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons and would lead to the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Conversely, Iran has remained firm in its demands, insisting that the United States must lift the sweeping naval blockade on Iranian crude oil, unfreeze billions of dollars in assets, and provide reparations for damages sustained during the war. While Iranian leadership has stated a preference for the language of diplomacy, they have warned that foreign forces operating near their territory remain at constant risk, suggesting that the only permanent solution is the complete withdrawal of foreign military presence from the region





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