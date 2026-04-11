US and Iran Begin Talks in Islamabad Amidst Conflicting Reports on Frozen Assets

US and Iranian delegations have convened in Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Middle East. The negotiations, hosted by Pakistan, come amidst a backdrop of conflicting reports, with a US official denying claims that Washington has agreed to release Iran's frozen assets. Discussions include the unfreezing of sanctioned Iranian assets and an end to Israel's war on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US Vice President JD Vance, marking the official commencement of the peace talks.

A significant digital display at the media centre prominently showed US vice-president JD Vance, who had just arrived in Islamabad for crucial US-Iran discussions, which are being hosted by Pakistan . These talks represent a critical juncture in efforts to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. News agencies reported on the high-level meeting taking place in the Pakistan i capital, with anticipation building regarding the potential for breakthroughs.

Simultaneously, a senior US official issued a firm denial regarding a recent news report. The report had suggested that the United States had conceded to releasing Iran's frozen assets, which are currently held in Qatar and other international financial institutions. This denial serves as an important clarification amid the sensitive negotiations, highlighting the complexity and the stakes involved. The US delegation's arrival in Islamabad, alongside its Iranian counterparts, underscores the gravity of the situation and the desire of all parties involved to find a lasting solution. The Middle East war, with its numerous actors and interconnected conflicts, demands a comprehensive and carefully considered approach. The discussions, which encompass a broad range of issues, are critical for achieving a stable and peaceful resolution. The potential outcomes of the talks could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape of the region, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and understanding among all stakeholders.\Tehran had previously stated that any agreement aimed at establishing a permanent end to the fighting would have to incorporate the unfreezing of sanctioned Iranian assets. Furthermore, it insisted on an end to Israel's ongoing military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. These conditions are seen as fundamental to Iran's participation in any peace agreement and represent key points of contention that the negotiators will need to address. The Reuters news outlet, citing an unnamed 'senior Iranian source', reported that the US had agreed to unfreeze the assets. According to the source, this commitment was directly linked to ensuring secure passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This information, if confirmed, would represent a significant concession by the United States and would dramatically alter the negotiation dynamics. However, the subsequent denial from a senior US official via a White House message cast doubt on this claim. The official stated, unequivocally, 'False. The meetings have not even started yet.' This statement clearly aimed to refute the earlier report and to manage expectations regarding the progress of the talks. The US response indicates a cautious approach to the negotiations, signaling the desire to maintain a strong negotiating position and to avoid any perceived weaknesses. The discrepancies between the reported information and the official response highlight the challenges inherent in high-stakes diplomacy and the importance of verifying information from multiple sources.\Today, Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a formal meeting with US vice-president JD Vance in Islamabad. This meeting, announced by the prime minister's office, further reinforces the crucial role of Pakistan in facilitating the peace talks. The office confirmed that peace talks to end the Middle East war had formally 'commenced'. This statement signifies the start of substantive discussions between the US and Iranian delegations. The venue, Islamabad, provides a neutral and secure environment for the critical dialogue. Pakistan's strategic location and historical ties with both the US and Iran make it a suitable host for such sensitive talks. The involvement of Pakistan further illustrates the international dimension of the conflict and the global effort to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East. The successful completion of the talks, leading to de-escalation of the conflict, would likely have positive implications for global security and economic stability. Therefore, the discussions will be closely watched by the international community. The meeting between the leaders of the US and Pakistan underscores the importance of the partnership between the two countries in promoting peace and security. The outcomes of the talks will have far-reaching impacts on the Middle East and beyond





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