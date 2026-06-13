US and Iran Agree on Wording of Agreement to End War, Pakistan Says

Pakistan's Prime Minister announced that the United States and Iran have reached a consensus on the wording of an agreement to end their conflict in the Middle East, with mediators working on finalizing the deal. The breakthrough comes after recent exchanges of fire and threatens to escalate into full-scale war. Key issues include Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan's Prime Minister announced on Friday that the United States and Iran have agreed on the wording of an agreement aimed at ending their war in the Middle East, marking a significant breakthrough after weeks of intense conflict.

The prime minister stated that mediators are now working with both sides to finalize the deal, with Pakistan taking the lead in mediation efforts. This apparent progress comes after Iran exchanged fire with the U.S. and Israel over three days this week, raising fears of a return to full-scale war in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed optimism on social media, stating that an agreement 'has never been closer.

' U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly indicated that a deal is imminent, shared Araghchi's post on his own social media platform. The war, which began on February 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched operations against Iran, has disrupted global energy markets and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7, but the situation remains volatile.

The proposed agreement includes critical terms regarding Iran's nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and natural gas. Araghchi stated that initial terms would outline an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting the Iranian-allied Hezbollah militia since early March.

Regarding nuclear issues, Araghchi explained that final details would be worked out within 60 days after signing the initial agreement, with the possibility of an extension. A senior U.S. administration official revealed that the emerging deal would begin the process of destroying or removing Iran's highly enriched uranium, which is believed to be stored under three nuclear sites damaged by U.S. strikes last year. The official did not specify who would oversee the removal of the uranium.

Another critical aspect is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which has imposed a toll system for ships transiting the strait. Araghchi stated that Iran wants a deal allowing it to charge ships for services rendered, a practice the U.S. and other nations consider illegal under international law. U.S. Central Command reported intercepting Iranian attack drones targeting commercial ships in the strait, underscoring ongoing tensions.

The mediation effort is largely being led by Pakistan, with support from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. Regional officials indicated that the deal also includes the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of frozen Iranian assets. They expect a signing ceremony in the coming days after approval from Washington and Tehran. Trump claimed significant progress earlier in the week, though he had threatened to escalate attacks and seize Iran's oil industry just hours before.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is not a party to the negotiations and emphasized the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz added that Israel expects the U.S. to uphold key Israeli interests, including weakening Iran's missile program and proxy networks, and warned that Israel could act independently if necessary. Israel maintains it will not withdraw from occupied zones in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, or the West Bank.

The situation remains fluid, with global implications for energy prices and regional stability





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