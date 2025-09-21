US and China Make Progress on TikTok Deal, Aiming for Divestiture Agreement

The United States and China are reportedly nearing an agreement regarding the future of TikTok's US operations, with the proposed deal aiming to address national security and data privacy concerns. The agreement, if finalized, would see a new entity controlling TikTok's US operations, with American investors holding a majority stake and significant changes to data storage and the content algorithm. The deal would mark a rare breakthrough amid trade war tensions, although details remain subject to scrutiny.

Amidst ongoing tensions, the United States and China appear to be inching towards an agreement regarding the operations of TikTok in the US. A senior White House official revealed details of the proposed deal, which aims to address concerns over national security and data privacy raised by US lawmakers and the Trump administration.

The agreement, if finalized, would involve a new entity controlling TikTok's US operations, with significant changes to the platform's governance, data storage, and algorithm management. This marks a rare instance of progress in negotiations aimed at de-escalating the trade war between the two global powerhouses, offering a glimmer of hope for defusing tensions that have unsettled global markets. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about the deal, stating that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the matter during a phone call and would meet face-to-face in six weeks. However, the details of the agreement are crucial, as expressed by Representative Frank Pallone, underscoring the need for clarity to ensure American user data is protected and that the platform doesn't become a tool for political influence. \The specifics of the agreement outline a shift in control of TikTok's US operations. Under the proposal, a new entity would be established, with the US holding the majority ownership and governance. The entity's board would consist of seven members, six of whom would be Americans. The Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would be allowed to choose only one board member. Furthermore, all data related to American users would be stored on US cloud computing infrastructure managed by the US software firm, Oracle. A crucial element of the deal involves the TikTok algorithm, which would be secured, retrained, and operated within the United States, free from ByteDance's direct control. This restructuring of the algorithm is vital, as US officials have expressed concern that the current algorithm could be used to manipulate content and influence what Americans see on the platform. The official indicated that the content-recommendation algorithm will undergo a complete overhaul, undergoing review and analysis under US supervision using US data that will not be shared outside the United States. This move aims to mitigate concerns that the platform could be used to disseminate propaganda or misinformation.\The proposed agreement faces several hurdles before finalization. The current law mandates a complete divestiture of TikTok's US assets by January 2025, and it remains uncertain whether the proposed deal would meet this requirement. Trump has delayed the enforcement of the law through mid-December, amid efforts to finalize an agreement that would satisfy the conditions of full divestiture. The White House official mentioned that the enforcement pause could be extended for another 120 days, potentially pushing the deadline for a finalized agreement to April. The success of the agreement will depend on various factors, including the specifics of the divestiture, the extent of US control over the algorithm, and the ability to guarantee the security of American user data. The fact that ByteDance is still slated to retain a substantial portion of the stock (less than 20 percent) raises questions about the extent of the divestiture. While progress has been made, the finalization of the agreement faces scrutiny and debate, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the finalized details to determine whether the proposed plan adequately addresses the concerns surrounding TikTok's operations in the United States





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tiktok US-China Relations Bytedance Divestiture National Security

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump extends TikTok deadline again ahead of talk with XiShe says she had the 'craziest eye (allergy) right before getting in the car'.

Read more »

‘I like TikTok’: Trump, Xi push app deal as US-China trade talks resumeWASHINGTON, Sept 19 — President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek an agreement today to help keep the video app TikTok online in the US and ease tensions...

Read more »

Trump and Xi make progress on TikTok deal, plan to meet in South KoreaTech companies still have to convince people that smart glasses provide enough value to spend hundreds of dollars on.

Read more »

Indictment in TikTok Star's Murder Sparks Debate on Women's Safety in PakistanA man accused of murdering TikTok star Sana Yousaf after she rejected his advances was formally indicted in Islamabad. The case has reignited debate over women's safety and honor-based violence in Pakistan.

Read more »

TikTok Deal to See US Board Domination, Potential Oracle InvolvementA potential deal for TikTok's US operations to be sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would establish a board primarily composed of Americans. The White House announced that six out of seven board seats would be filled by Americans. Oracle is reportedly being considered to take over data and privacy management. The agreement is expected to be signed soon, and addresses national security concerns regarding potential Chinese influence and data mining.

Read more »

Trump Hints at Trade Deal Extension with China and TikTok DealPresident Trump suggests a possible extension of the trade truce with China and a deal for TikTok's continued operation in the US, ahead of a phone call with President Xi Jinping.

Read more »