Urgent Relief Measures Needed to Save Malaysia's MSMEs and Prevent Job Losses

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's job creation plans must prioritize MSMEs, with proposed interest-free loans and regulatory relief to avert a deepening crisis.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to create alternative employment opportunities in response to recent job losses , with a focus on expanding skills training in information technology and artificial intelligence.

However, this initiative must not overlook micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are vital to Malaysia's employment landscape, accounting for 48.7 percent of total employment in 2024. If MSMEs collapse, the impact on job losses would be severe. The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) has warned that the manufacturing sector is facing a deepening crisis, with 68 percent of companies experiencing cash flow pressure and 13 percent facing severe strain affecting their ability to pay suppliers.

Anwar's efforts to help MSMEs navigate the global economic crisis fueled by rising oil prices, supply chain disruptions, escalating logistics costs, and raw material price volatility have been insufficient. The RM5 billion SME Stabilisation Relief Facility announced by Bank Negara Malaysia must include interest-free and collateral-free components for the first RM50,000 of each loan to provide meaningful relief. To save MSMEs and promote an inclusive economic environment, the government should implement five financial and economic relief measures.

First, provide RM5 billion in loans of RM50,000 per MSME, interest-free and collateral-free, benefiting 100,000 businesses. Alternatively, for loans up to RM200,000, the first RM50,000 should be interest-free.

Second, impose a one-year moratorium on bank interest payments for existing MSME loans, which would only slightly dent banking industry profits. Third, remove compliance cost constraints by suspending tax and regulatory expansions, such as halting increases in the sales and service tax imposed last year, exempting SST for elderly care services, raising the e-invoicing threshold to businesses with annual sales above RM5 million, and suspending the two percent Employees Provident Fund contributions for foreign workers that took effect in late 2023.

Fourth, expedite and simplify foreign worker recruitment through an online application system that is simple, transparent, and efficient, with approvals processed within three months. Fifth, impose a rule requiring both local and foreign investors to purchase 50 percent local products, ensuring MSMEs are not undercut by unfair competition and price wars from foreign companies. These measures are critical to preventing further job losses and stabilizing the economy.

Without such support, the already struggling MSME sector could face widespread closures, exacerbating unemployment and economic inequality. The government must act decisively to provide the relief and support MSMEs need to survive and thrive in these challenging times. The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official stance of the government or any organization





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