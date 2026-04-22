Urgent Call for Waste Prevention to Avert Landfill Crisis in Malaysia

Environmental experts warn that Malaysia must prioritize waste prevention at the source to avoid a looming national crisis as landfills rapidly approach capacity. The current focus on disposal is unsustainable, and a shift towards composting, recycling incentives, and producer responsibility is crucial.

Malaysia is facing a potential national crisis regarding waste management , with landfills projected to reach full capacity by 2050. Environment al experts are urgently calling for a fundamental shift in strategy, moving away from a reliance on downstream disposal methods and towards prioritizing waste prevention at the source.

The current approach, they argue, is unsustainable and fails to address the root causes of the growing waste problem. A comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s waste management system is needed, one that emphasizes reducing consumption, redesigning production processes, and implementing robust incentives for composting, recycling, and producer responsibility. The sheer volume of waste generated daily – approximately 39,000 tonnes in 2023, with food waste constituting a staggering 44.5% – underscores the urgency of the situation.

Twenty-one landfills managed by SWCorp are already predicted to be at full capacity between 2025 and 2041, highlighting the rapidly diminishing space available for waste disposal. A key component of a preventative strategy, experts emphasize, is the widespread adoption of a zero-waste approach. This involves not only minimizing waste generation but also fundamentally rethinking how products are designed and consumed. Sahabat Alam Malaysia honorary secretary Mageswari Sangaralingam stresses that recycling should be considered a last resort, not a primary solution.

She advocates for mandatory waste separation that includes organic and food waste, which currently represents a significant, untapped opportunity for diversion through composting. Implementing community composting facilities and providing affordable composting tools would make this practice more accessible to households.

Furthermore, public education campaigns are crucial to raise awareness about the benefits of composting, including the production of nutrient-rich soil and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) initiatives are also deemed essential, holding manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products. This should begin at the design stage, prioritizing durability, repairability, and the use of non-toxic materials.

Incentives such as tax breaks, grants, and recognition schemes can encourage businesses to embrace sustainable practices and invest in innovative solutions like refill systems. The need for a multi-faceted approach is further highlighted by the perspectives of other environmental advocates. Dr. Sharifah Mazlina Syed Abdul Kadir emphasizes the importance of combining incentives with effective enforcement to improve waste segregation at the household level.

She specifically points to food waste as a major contributor to the problem, advocating for its diversion through composting and biogas systems. While waste-to-energy facilities can play a role in reducing waste volume, they should be reserved for residual waste that cannot be recycled.

Anthony Tan, a sustainability advocate, believes that greater incentives are needed to encourage household composting, citing a study by the Centre for Environment, Technology and Development Malaysia which shows that approximately 45% of household waste is organic. He points to the existing RM2,500 tax deduction for composting machine purchases as a positive step, but calls for greater promotion of such incentives to maximize their impact.

Ultimately, the experts agree that a proactive, preventative approach is far more effective – and sustainable – than simply trying to manage the consequences of ever-increasing waste volumes. The future of Malaysia’s waste management hinges on a collective commitment to reducing, reusing, and recycling, and a fundamental shift in mindset towards a circular economy





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