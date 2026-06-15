Urgent Call for Transport Companies in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan to Register for Subsidised Diesel Fleet Cards

Domestic Trade Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali stresses the importance of eligible transport firms in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan registering for the SKDS fleet card system to maintain subsidised diesel rates. Unregistered entities will face full market prices upon implementation, while the system aims to enhance targeting and prevent abuse of subsidies.

Kota Kinabalu: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, has urged eligible goods and public land transport companies operating in Sabah , Sarawak , and Labuan to promptly register under the Subsidised Diesel Control System ( SKDS ) and acquire the necessary fleet card s ahead of the yet-to-be-announced mandatory implementation date.

Companies that miss this registration window will be compelled to purchase diesel at the full, unsubsidised market rate once the fleet card requirement becomes operational. The minister clarified that the registration for the goods transport sector was expanded to these regions on May 4, 2026, while coverage for the public land transport sector has been in place since June 2024. This initiative aims to streamline the distribution of diesel subsidies and curb misuse.

The subsidy rates through the fleet card mechanism are set at RM2.15 per litre for goods transport and RM1.88 per litre for public land transport. The application process is two-tiered: companies must first register via the MySubsidi Diesel portal and then apply for a fleet card with a participating fuel provider like Petronas. Minister Armizan highlighted that the approval process has been simplified and can be completed in under a day, provided all requisite documents are submitted.

He made these statements following a Petronas SmartPay Fleet Card handover ceremony at a petrol station in Kepayan. As of mid-June 2026, the system has seen significant uptake, with 8,060 companies registering a total of 29,631 vehicles across Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan. The SKDS is designed to ensure more targeted subsidy distribution, strengthen governmental monitoring and enforcement capabilities, and effectively prevent fuel leakages, smuggling, and the misuse of subsidised diesel.

The continued push for registration underscores the government's commitment to making the subsidy mechanism more efficient and transparent before its mandatory phase





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SKDS Diesel Subsidy Fleet Card Sabah Sarawak Labuan Transport Companies Domestic Trade Minister Mysubsidi Diesel Petronas Smartpay

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