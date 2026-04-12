Urgent Action Taken at SK Balaban Jaya in Sabah to Address Safety and Education Continuity

The Ministry of Education is taking swift measures to ensure the safety and educational needs of students at SK Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah, following infrastructure damage. Pupils will be temporarily relocated, and transportation is provided. Upgrading works will also take place at a secondary school to accommodate pupils. The ministry is fully responsible for ensuring educational needs and prioritizing the safety and well-being of the school community.

The Ministry of Education (KPM) is taking immediate action to address safety concerns at SK Balaban Jaya in Beluran, Sabah , where infrastructure damage caused by soil and slope movement has rendered parts of the school unsafe.

In a statement released yesterday, the ministry emphasized its commitment to ensuring the educational needs of all affected pupils are met while prioritizing the safety and well-being of the entire school community.<\/p>

The Sabah Education Department has been actively engaged in discussions with stakeholders, including parents and local communities, to find a sustainable solution to the challenges. As a temporary measure, the pupils of SK Balaban Jaya will be relocated to SK Pekan Beluran, with transportation provided to facilitate their attendance and minimize any disruption to their education. Furthermore, upgrading work is urgently being carried out at SK Sungai Nangka to accommodate student dispersion until the construction of a new SK Balaban Jaya school is complete.<\/p>

This proactive response demonstrates the ministry's dedication to providing a safe and conducive learning environment for all students and to mitigating the impact of the infrastructure damage. The KPM is determined to address both education continuity and safety aspects comprehensively, ensuring that all pupils have access to quality education without compromising their well-being. This multifaceted approach reflects the ministry’s commitment to providing a supportive and safe learning environment, demonstrating its resolve to overcome challenges and prioritize the educational and developmental needs of the students affected by the infrastructural damage.<\/p>

Concerns about the condition of SK Balaban Jaya were highlighted by Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook, who urged both the state and federal Education Ministries to urgently address the situation. He reported that students are currently attending classes in temporary and inadequate learning spaces, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. The lack of a completed permanent building has forced classes to be conducted in makeshift facilities such as wall-less tents and corridors of a mosque.<\/p>

Tham acknowledged that he received complaints from parents regarding the arrangements, noting their concerns that the temporary learning environment negatively affects pupils’ comfort and their capacity to learn effectively. These complaints underscore the urgent need for a permanent solution and highlight the importance of creating a conducive learning environment that supports students' academic success and overall well-being. The involvement of the local community, stakeholders, and parents demonstrates the collaborative efforts underway to address the immediate needs of students and to ensure a sustainable solution.<\/p>

The ministry is committed to providing a conducive, safe, and nurturing environment for the pupils of SK Balaban Jaya, ensuring that they can continue their education without disruption. The swift action to relocate students, provide transportation, and upgrade other school facilities illustrates the dedication of the education ministry to minimize disruption to learning and address the educational needs and safety of the pupils affected by infrastructure issues at SK Balaban Jaya.<\/p>

The Education Ministry's swift and decisive actions to address the situation at SK Balaban Jaya reflect its dedication to prioritize student safety, and educational continuity and underscores the government’s commitment to providing a safe and effective educational environment for all students. The focus on immediate temporary relocation, provision of transportation, and the ongoing efforts to develop a permanent learning space emphasize the comprehensive approach taken to safeguard the educational needs and overall wellbeing of the affected students.<\/p>

The collaboration between the Sabah Education Department, local communities, and the parents of the students, along with ongoing consultations to determine the best long-term solutions, displays an approach that is rooted in community involvement and the commitment to address the challenges through a multi-faceted approach. By directly addressing the infrastructural damage, prioritizing safety, and ensuring continuity of education, the ministry's actions demonstrate a commitment to creating a sustainable and thriving educational ecosystem in Beluran, Sabah, while ensuring that pupils can continue their education without disruption or undue hardship.<\/p>

The proactive measures taken by the ministry exemplify the importance of a collaborative approach in overcoming educational challenges and ensuring a positive learning experience for all students.<\/p>





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